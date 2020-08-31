Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress has big weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress earned more than $14,000 this past weekend thanks to a strong showing in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Competing in the Range Days XTreme Broncs competition, Cress tied for second in the first round with an 86-point ride, finished second in the final round with an 81 and was second in the average with a two-ride total of 177 points. The defending National Finals Rodeo average winner remained third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $85,544 for the season.

One other Wyoming native also is in the top 15 as Cole Reiner from Buffalo is 14th in the bareback bronc standings. Reiner won more than $1,600 over the weekend by tying for the top spot at the Range Days Rodeo in Rapid City. Reiner, who attended both Sheridan College and Casper College, scored 83 points on Korkow Rodeo's Ringworm.

The top 15 cowboys in each event at the end of September qualify for the season-ending NFR in December. The NFR has been held in Las Vegas for years, but a decision has yet to be made on the location of this year's rodeo because of the coronavirus pandemic.

