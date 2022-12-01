 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress ties for 5th in Round 1 of National Finals Rodeo

  • Updated
  • 0

Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner lost his lead in the world standings after the first round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The former Casper College cowboy tied for 10th with an 83.5-point ride on Rosser Rodeo's Right On Q to finish out of the money. Jess Pope, who entered the NFR trailing Reiner by just $1,000, finished second in the round with an 87.0 to pocket nearly $23,000 to give him $192,110 for the year while Reiner remained at $170,971.

Six-time world champ Kaycee Feild won the round with an 87.5 on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Bronc Riding Nation.

Hillsdale's Brody Cress tied for fifth in saddle bronc riding with an 86.5 on Bar T Rodeo's Jitter Bug and stayed No. 3 in the world standings with $198,707. Former Sheridan College cowboy and two-time world champ had an 87.5 on Cervi Championship Rodeo's CINCH Jeans Hit Man to tie for second in the round and move to fourth in the world standings with $173.891.

Sage Newman continued his impressive season with an 89.0-point ride on Big Stone Rodeo Inc.'s Rubels to win the round. Newman has won more than $292,000 on the year and leads defending champ Stetson Wright by nearly $90,000.

The other three cowboys with Wyoming ties -- Tanner Butner, Ty Breuer and Trey Yates -- all finished out of the money Thursday. Butner, a native of Daniel, was 13th in saddle bronc with an 80.0; Breuer, a former Central Wyoming College cowboy, was sixth in bareback with an 85.0; and Yates, a former College National Finals Rodeo team roping champion while competing for Casper College, and partner Tyler Wade had a no-time.

Also posting Round 1 wins were steer wrestler Nick Guy with a 3.8-second run, team ropers Jr. Dees and Levi Lord with a 4.3, tie-down roper Caleb Smidt with a 7.5, barrel racer Wenda Johnson with a 13.57 and bull rider Tristen Hutchings with a 90.5-point ride.

The NFR continues through Dec. 10.

Brody Cress 2022 headshot

Cress

NFR Tracker

How the six cowboys with Wyoming ties fared in the first round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Ty Breuer

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Central Wyoming College.

THURSDAY: Finished 6th with an 85.0.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 6th with 85 points on one head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 14th with $114,195 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $77,915.

Tanner Butner

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Daniel native.

THURSDAY: Finished 13th with an 80.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 13th with 80 points on one head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 15th with $113,739 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $178,366

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

THURSDAY: Tied for 5th with an 86.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $6,063

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Tied for 5th with 86.5 points on one head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $198,707 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $93,398.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Buffalo native attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

THURSDAY: Tied for 10th with an 83.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Tied for 10th with 83.5 points on one head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 2nd with $170,971 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $21,139.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

THURSDAY: Tied for 2nd with an 87.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $20,053

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Tied for 2nd with 87.5 points on one head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 4th with $173,891 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $118,214.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

THURSDAY: Yates and partner Tyler Wade had a no-time.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: n/a

WORLD STANDINGS: 11th with $105,011 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $150,122.

