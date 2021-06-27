Hillsdale's Brody Cress climbs to No. 7 in saddle bronc world standings

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress climbed to seventh in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings over the weekend.

The 25-year-old cowboy won the West of the Pecos (Texas) Rodeo with an 89-point ride on Macza Pro Rodeo's Ols Tubs Get Smart to earn more than $4,000. Cress also pocketed more than $6,000 with a solid showing at the Reno (Nevada) Rodeo. He finished fourth in the second round in Reno with an 85.5, tied for second in the finals with an 84.5 and finished fourth in the average with a score of 245.5 points on three head.

Cress entered the weekend No. 8 in the world standings, but he pocketed ore than $10,000 to push his winnings for the year to more than $44,000.

The weekend also saw Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner pocket more than $6,000. Reiner was second at the West of the Pecos Rodeo with an 89 on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Painted River and finished third in the first round at Reno with an 85.5 on Big Bend Rodeo's Dunny.

And Ranchester's Seth Hardwick vaulted to No. 23 in the bareback world standings by winning the Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale, Arkansas. Hardwick won more than $4,000 for his 89.5-point ride on Rafter H Rodeo Livestock's Medicine Show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.