Hillsdale's Brody Cress heads into final round of NFR leading saddle bronc average

Brody Cress is 8 seconds away from his third National Finals Rodeo saddle bronc average title.

The Hillsdale cowboy won the ninth round Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas with a 91.0-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo's Kangaroo Lou. Cress, who won average titles in 2016 and '19, has 772.0 points heading into the final round. Chase Brooks, who finished third in the round with an 89, has 766.5 points on nine head.

Cress remained third in the world standings behind leader Stetson Wright and Ryder Wright. Cress has now won more than $114,000 at the NFR and more than $256,000 for the year.

Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston is third in the average and fifth in the world standings. He was 11th in the round with 81.5 points on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Monster.

Cress wasn't the only Wyoming native to finish in the money Friday as Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner placed second and Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh was third. Reiner scored 87 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vitalix William Wallace while Welsh finished with a time of 13.48 seconds.

Other cowboys with Wyoming ties didn't fare as well as former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and header Tyler Wade had a no-time and former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor had a no-score

Also Friday, Caleb Bennett won bareback with an 81, Braden Richardson won bull riding with an 89 and Haven Meged won the tie-down with a 7.3. In team roping, Logan Medlin and Coleman Proctor tied Wesley Thorp and Cody Snow for the top spot with 3.5-second runs. There was a four-way tie in steer wrestling as Stetson Jorgensen, Stockton Graves, Tyler Waguespack and Jesse Brown all had 3.9-second runs.

Six-time world champ Sage Kimzey has a commanding lead in the bull riding world standings, but most of the other races are up for grabs. That's especially true in steer wrestling as two-time world champ Waguespack leads Jacob Talley by just $117. It's a three-man race in tie-down between Shane Hanchey ($242,000), Caleb Driggers ($238,000) and Meged ($233,000).

