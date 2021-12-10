 Skip to main content
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Hillsdale's Brody Cress heads into final round of NFR leading saddle bronc average

Brody Cress is 8 seconds away from his third National Finals Rodeo saddle bronc average title.

The Hillsdale cowboy won the ninth round Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas with a 91.0-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo's Kangaroo Lou. Cress, who won average titles in 2016 and '19, has 772.0 points heading into the final round. Chase Brooks, who finished third in the round with an 89, has 766.5 points on nine head.

Cress remained third in the world standings behind leader Stetson Wright and Ryder Wright. Cress has now won more than $114,000 at the NFR and more than $256,000 for the year.

Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston is third in the average and fifth in the world standings. He was 11th in the round with 81.5 points on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Monster.

Cress wasn't the only Wyoming native to finish in the money Friday as Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner placed second and Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh was third. Reiner scored 87 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vitalix William Wallace while Welsh finished with a time of 13.48 seconds.

Other cowboys with Wyoming ties didn't fare as well as former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and header Tyler Wade had a no-time and former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor had a no-score

Also Friday, Caleb Bennett won bareback with an 81, Braden Richardson won bull riding with an 89 and Haven Meged won the tie-down with a 7.3. In team roping, Logan Medlin and Coleman Proctor tied Wesley Thorp and Cody Snow for the top spot with 3.5-second runs. There was a four-way tie in steer wrestling as Stetson Jorgensen, Stockton Graves, Tyler Waguespack and Jesse Brown all had 3.9-second runs.

Six-time world champ Sage Kimzey has a commanding lead in the bull riding world standings, but most of the other races are up for grabs. That's especially true in steer wrestling as two-time world champ Waguespack leads Jacob Talley by just $117. It's a three-man race in tie-down between Shane Hanchey ($242,000), Caleb Driggers ($238,000) and Meged ($233,000).

NFR Tracker

How the five cowboys and one cowgirl with Wyoming ties fared in the eighth round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

FRIDAY: 1st with a 91.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $114,287

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 772.0 points on nine head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $256,511 ... trails leader Stetson Wright by $53,484.

Shane Proctor

EVENT: Bull Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Northwest College in Powell.

FRIDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: $18,941

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 11th with 169.0 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 14th with $126,869 ... trails leader Sage Kimzey by $218,628.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Kaycee native graduated from Buffalo and attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

FRIDAY: 2nd with an 87.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $108,996

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 765.5 points on nine head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $190,187 ... trails leader Kaycee Feild by $89,725.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

FRIDAY: 11th with an 81.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $68,146

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 3rd with 748.5 points on nine head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $177,948 ... trails leader Stetson Wright by $132,047.

Amanda Welsh

EVENT: Barrel Racing

WYOMING TIES: Native of Gillette.

FRIDAY: 3rd with a 13.54-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $71,614

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 9th with 134.27 seconds on nine runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 7th with $127,197 ... trails leader Hailey Kinsel by $88,208.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

FRIDAY: Yates and Tyler Wade had a no-time.

NFR EARNINGS: $36,141

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 15th with 46.5 seconds on five runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 9th with $130,323 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $102,874.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

