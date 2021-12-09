 Skip to main content
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Hillsdale's Brody Cress increases lead in saddle bronc average at NFR

For the first time at this year's National Finals Rodeo, no contestant with Wyoming ties finished in the money Thursday in the eighth round Thursday.

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress had his lowest-marked ride of the week -- a 75.5-point effort on Frontier Rodeo's Lil Sugar -- but increased his lead in the average race when Spencer Wright failed to make the 8-second buzzer. Cress, who remained third in the world standings, has 681 points on eight head and leads Chase Brooks by 3.5 points.

Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston was eighth in the round with a 76.5 on Bridwell Pro Rodeo's Indian Burn. Thurston is third in the average with 667 points and fourth in the world standings.

Stetson Wright and Layton Green tied for the top spot in the round with 91-point rides. Wright took over the lead in the world standings.

Kaycee native and former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy Cole Reiner finished eighth in bareback riding with an 80.5-point ride on Beutler & Son Rodeo's South Suds. Reiner is now fourth in the average and seventh in the world standings.

Kaycee Feild won the round with an 87.5 to overtake Jess Pope for the average lead. The five-time world champ pocketed almost $27,000 for the round win to increase his lead over Pope in the world standings.

Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh tipped over a barrel and finished with a time of 19.12 seconds. Jordon Briggs won the round with a 13.45.

Former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and header Tyler Ward were 11th with an 8.9-second run. Jade Corkill and Clay Smith won the round with a 3.7.

The bull riding win went to Parker Breding with a 92.5-point ride while former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor had a no-score.

In other events, Will Lummus won steer wrestling with a 3.4-second run and Hunter Herrin had a 7.1-second run to win tie-down roping.

Brody Cress headshot 2021

Cress

NFR Tracker

How the five cowboys and one cowgirl with Wyoming ties fared in the eighth round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

THURSDAY: 10th with a 75.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $87,290

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 681.0 points on eight head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $229,514 ... trails leader Stetson Wright by $59,145.

Shane Proctor

EVENT: Bull Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Northwest College in Powell.

THURSDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: $18,941

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 11th with 169.0 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 13th with $126,869 ... trails leader Sage Kimzey by $207,306.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Kaycee native graduated from Buffalo and attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

THURSDAY: 8th with an 80.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $60,633

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 678.5 points on eight head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 6th with $168,850 ... trails leader Kaycee Feild by $109,610.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

THURSDAY: 8th with a 76.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $68,146

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 3rd with 667.0 points on eight head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 4th with $177,948 ... trails leader Stetson Wright by $110,711.

Amanda Welsh

EVENT: Barrel Racing

WYOMING TIES: Native of Gillette.

THURSDAY: 14th with a 19.12-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $55,503

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 11th with 130.73 seconds on eight runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 6th with $111,086 ... trails leader Hailey Kinsel by $97,352.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

THURSDAY: Yates and Tyler Wade were 11th with an 8.9-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $36,141

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 13th with 46.5 seconds on five runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 9th with $130,323 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $89,158.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

