Hillsdale's Brody Cress increases lead in saddle bronc average at NFR

For the first time at this year's National Finals Rodeo, no contestant with Wyoming ties finished in the money Thursday in the eighth round Thursday.

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress had his lowest-marked ride of the week -- a 75.5-point effort on Frontier Rodeo's Lil Sugar -- but increased his lead in the average race when Spencer Wright failed to make the 8-second buzzer. Cress, who remained third in the world standings, has 681 points on eight head and leads Chase Brooks by 3.5 points.

Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston was eighth in the round with a 76.5 on Bridwell Pro Rodeo's Indian Burn. Thurston is third in the average with 667 points and fourth in the world standings.

Stetson Wright and Layton Green tied for the top spot in the round with 91-point rides. Wright took over the lead in the world standings.

Kaycee native and former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy Cole Reiner finished eighth in bareback riding with an 80.5-point ride on Beutler & Son Rodeo's South Suds. Reiner is now fourth in the average and seventh in the world standings.

Kaycee Feild won the round with an 87.5 to overtake Jess Pope for the average lead. The five-time world champ pocketed almost $27,000 for the round win to increase his lead over Pope in the world standings.

Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh tipped over a barrel and finished with a time of 19.12 seconds. Jordon Briggs won the round with a 13.45.

Former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and header Tyler Ward were 11th with an 8.9-second run. Jade Corkill and Clay Smith won the round with a 3.7.

The bull riding win went to Parker Breding with a 92.5-point ride while former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor had a no-score.

In other events, Will Lummus won steer wrestling with a 3.4-second run and Hunter Herrin had a 7.1-second run to win tie-down roping.

