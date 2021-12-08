Hillsdale's Brody Cress maintains saddle bronc average lead at NFR

 Skip to main content
Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress is closing in on his third National Finals Rodeo average title after tying for third in the seventh round Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Cress scored 86.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo's Three Belles to give him a total of 605.5 points on seven head. Spencer Wright is second with 605.5 points.

Two-time world champ Zeke Thurston, who competed at Sheridan College, entered the night second in the average but dropped to fourth after his 74-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo;s Bloomer's River's Ghost.

Wyatt Casper won the round with an 89.

Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner placed eighth in the round with an 84.5-point ride on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Crazy Cow. The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy is fourth in the average and sixth in the world standings.

Jess Pope won his third round of the rodeo with an 88.5.

Former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and header Tyler Wade got back in the money, tying for fourth in the round with a 4.4-second run. The teams of Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves and Clay Tryan and Jake Long tied for the top spot with 3.7-second runs.

Barrel racer Amanda Welsh from Gillette was eighth with a time of 13.77 seconds and is now sixth in the average and the world standings. Hailey Kinsel increased her lead in the world standings by winning the round with a 13.45.

Former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor had a no-score in bull riding. All-around leader Stetson Wright won the event and pocketed more than $46,000 with a 92.5.

In other action, Tyler Waguespack won the steer wrestling with a time of 3.3 seconds and Haven Meged won tie-down roping iwth a 7.1.

The NFR concludes its 10-day run inside the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.

NFR Tracker

How the five cowboys and one cowgirl with Wyoming ties fared in the seventh round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

WEDNESDAY: 3rd with an 86.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $87,290

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 605.5 points on seven head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $229,514 ... trails leader Ryder Wright by $43,806.

Shane Proctor

EVENT: Bull Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Northwest College in Powell.

WEDNESDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: $18,941

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 11th with 169.0 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 13th with $126,869 ... trails leader Sage Kimzey by $195,114.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Kaycee native graduated from Buffalo and attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

WEDNESDAY: 8th with an 84.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $60,633

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 598.0 points on seven head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 6th with $168,850 ... trails leader Kaycee Feild by $82,614.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

WEDNESDAY: 12th with a 74.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $68,146

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 590.5 points on seven head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 4th with $177,948 ... trails leader Ryder Wright by $95,372.

Amanda Welsh

EVENT: Barrel Racing

WYOMING TIES: Native of Gillette.

WEDNESDAY: 8th with a 13.77-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $55,503

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 6th with 101.61 seconds on seven runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 6th with $111,086 ... trails leader Hailey Kinsel by $81,241.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

WEDNESDAY: Yates and Tyler Wade tied for 4th with a 4.4-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $36,141

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 13th with 37.6 seconds on four runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 8th with $130,323 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $67,822.

