Hillsdale's Brody Cress maintains saddle bronc average lead at NFR

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress is closing in on his third National Finals Rodeo average title after tying for third in the seventh round Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Cress scored 86.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo's Three Belles to give him a total of 605.5 points on seven head. Spencer Wright is second with 605.5 points.

Two-time world champ Zeke Thurston, who competed at Sheridan College, entered the night second in the average but dropped to fourth after his 74-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo;s Bloomer's River's Ghost.

Wyatt Casper won the round with an 89.

Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner placed eighth in the round with an 84.5-point ride on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Crazy Cow. The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy is fourth in the average and sixth in the world standings.

Jess Pope won his third round of the rodeo with an 88.5.

Former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and header Tyler Wade got back in the money, tying for fourth in the round with a 4.4-second run. The teams of Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves and Clay Tryan and Jake Long tied for the top spot with 3.7-second runs.

Barrel racer Amanda Welsh from Gillette was eighth with a time of 13.77 seconds and is now sixth in the average and the world standings. Hailey Kinsel increased her lead in the world standings by winning the round with a 13.45.

Former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor had a no-score in bull riding. All-around leader Stetson Wright won the event and pocketed more than $46,000 with a 92.5.

In other action, Tyler Waguespack won the steer wrestling with a time of 3.3 seconds and Haven Meged won tie-down roping iwth a 7.1.

The NFR concludes its 10-day run inside the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.

