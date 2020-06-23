Hillsdale's Brody Cress sits second in PRCA saddle bronc standings

After an almost two-month break in action due to the coronavirus pandemic, cowboys are slowly returning to the circuit as they make a push to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in December.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has a handful of rodeos scheduled for the next week leading into Cowboy Christmas, which usually gives cowboys a chance to win some big money and move up in the PRCA world standings. The World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona, is scheduled for June 29-July 5 and the Cody Stampede runs from July 1-4.
Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress, who won the NFR average title in 2017 and last year, is currently second in the world standings with nearly $56,000. Wyatt Casper of Pampa, Texas, leads the way with more than $124,000.
Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner, who rodeod at both Sheridan College and Casper College, sits 16th in the world standings with nearly $21,000. He trails Paden Hurst of Huntsville, Texas, by less than $400 for the No. 15 spot. The top 15 cowboys (and cowgirls in barrel racing) qualify for the season-ending NFR in Las Vegas.
Other world standings leaders are bull rider Sage Kimzey, bareback bronc rider Tim O’Connell, steer wrestler Matt Reeves, tie-down roper Shad Mayfield, team ropers Luke Brown and Joseph Harrison and barrel racer Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi.
