Hillsdale's Brody Cress sits second in PRCA saddle bronc standings
PROFESSIONAL RODEO

Hillsdale's Brody Cress sits second in PRCA saddle bronc standings

After an almost two-month break in action due to the coronavirus pandemic, cowboys are slowly returning to the circuit as they make a push to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in December.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has a handful of rodeos scheduled for the next week leading into Cowboy Christmas, which usually gives cowboys a chance to win some big money and move up in the PRCA world standings. The World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona, is scheduled for June 29-July 5 and the Cody Stampede runs from July 1-4.

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress, who won the NFR average title in 2017 and last year, is currently second in the world standings with nearly $56,000. Wyatt Casper of Pampa, Texas, leads the way with more than $124,000.

Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner, who rodeod at both Sheridan College and Casper College, sits 16th in the world standings with nearly $21,000. He trails Paden Hurst of Huntsville, Texas, by less than $400 for the No. 15 spot. The top 15 cowboys (and cowgirls in barrel racing) qualify for the season-ending NFR in Las Vegas.

Other world standings leaders are bull rider Sage Kimzey, bareback bronc rider Tim O’Connell, steer wrestler Matt Reeves, tie-down roper Shad Mayfield, team ropers Luke Brown and Joseph Harrison and barrel racer Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune's sports editor.

