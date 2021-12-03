Hillsdale's Brody Cress wins saddle bronc in Round 2 of National Finals Rodeo

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress had his second strong performance at the National Finals Rodeo on Friday in Las Vegas. Cress, who placed third in the first round, won the event with 87.5-point ride on C5 Rodeo's Kitty Whistle.

Cress, who won NFR average titles in both 2017 and '19, now leads the average with 175.0 points on two head and is third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings. He trails event leader Ryder Wright by slightly more than $17,000.

Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston tied for fourth in the round with an 84.5 on Championship Pro Rodeo's Damaged Goods. The two-time world champ is third in the average and fifth in the world standings.

Other cowboys with Wyoming ties finishing in the money Friday were Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner and former Northwest College bull rider Shane Proctor.

Reiner followed up his second-place finish Thursday with a third-place showing Friday as he scored 86 points on Rafter G Rodeo's Ankle Biter. Jess Pope had an 89.5 to win the event for the second night in a row.

Proctor scored 86.5 points on Cowtown Rodeo's Yeti's Big Poisen to finish third in the round. Parker Breding claimed the top spot with a 90.

The two other Wyoming contestants -- Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh and former Casper College team roper Trey Yates -- both finished out of the money. Welsh had a 13.98-second run to finish 13th while Yates and partner Tyler Wade recorded a no-score.

Other event winners Friday were steer wrestler Dirk Tavenner with a 3.4-second run, tie-down roper Shad Mayfield with a 7.2, team ropers Derrick Begay and Brady Minor with a 3.9 and barrel racer Dona Kay Rule with a 13.56.

The NFR continues through Dec. 11 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.