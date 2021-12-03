 Skip to main content
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Hillsdale's Brody Cress wins saddle bronc in Round 2 of National Finals Rodeo

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress had his second strong performance at the National Finals Rodeo on Friday in Las Vegas. Cress, who placed third in the first round, won the event with 87.5-point ride on C5 Rodeo's Kitty Whistle.

Cress, who won NFR average titles in both 2017 and '19, now leads the average with 175.0 points on two head and is third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings. He trails event leader Ryder Wright by slightly more than $17,000.

Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston tied for fourth in the round with an 84.5 on Championship Pro Rodeo's Damaged Goods. The two-time world champ is third in the average and fifth in the world standings.

Other cowboys with Wyoming ties finishing in the money Friday were Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner and former Northwest College bull rider Shane Proctor.

Reiner followed up his second-place finish Thursday with a third-place showing Friday as he scored 86 points on Rafter G Rodeo's Ankle Biter. Jess Pope had an 89.5 to win the event for the second night in a row.

Proctor scored 86.5 points on Cowtown Rodeo's Yeti's Big Poisen to finish third in the round. Parker Breding claimed the top spot with a 90.

The two other Wyoming contestants -- Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh and former Casper College team roper Trey Yates -- both finished out of the money. Welsh had a 13.98-second run to finish 13th while Yates and partner Tyler Wade recorded a no-score.

Other event winners Friday were steer wrestler Dirk Tavenner with a 3.4-second run, tie-down roper Shad Mayfield with a 7.2, team ropers Derrick Begay and Brady Minor with a 3.9 and barrel racer Dona Kay Rule with a 13.56.

The NFR continues through Dec. 11 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

NFR Trackers

How the five cowboys and one cowgirl with Wyoming ties fared in the second round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

FRIDAY: 1st with an 87.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $43,108

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 175.0 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $195,333 ... trails leader Ryder Wright by $17,026.

Shane Proctor

EVENT: Bull Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Northwest College in Powell.

FRIDAY: 3rd with an 86.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $18,941

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 3rd with 169.0 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 9th with $126,869 ... trails leader Sage Kimzey by $188,147.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Kaycee native graduated from Buffalo and attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

FRIDAY: 3rd with an 87.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $37,447

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 2nd with 174.5 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 7th with $145,663 ... trails leader Tilden Hooper by $30,643.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

FRIDAY: Tied for 4th with an 84.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $33,311

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 3rd with 173.0 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $143,113 ... trails leader Ryder Wright by $69,246.

Amanda Welsh

EVENT: Barrel Racing

WYOMING TIES: Native of Gillette.

FRIDAY: 13th with a 13.98-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $24,167

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 5th with 27.75 seconds on two runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 6th with $101,086 ... trails leader Hailey Kinsel by $28,554.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

FRIDAY: Yates and Tyler Wade had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: $26,997

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 9th with 4.0 seconds on one run.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $121,179 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $43,002.

