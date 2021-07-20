 Skip to main content
Hillsdale's Brody Cress wins saddle bronc title at Calgary Stampede
PRO RODEO

Hillsdale's Brody Cress wins saddle bronc title at Calgary Stampede

  Updated
Cowboy Christmas came a little bit later for Brody Cress this year. Two weeks after the end of pro rodeo's most lucrative summer weekend, the Hillsdale saddle bronc rider won the Calgary Stampede on Sunday with a 94.5-point ride on Calgary Stampede's Special Delivery to pocket $50,000.

Cress's score was the highest-marked saddle bronc ride of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season and tied for the second-highest score in PRCA history behind 96-point efforts by Doug Vold and Glen O'Neill in 1996.

Competing in Pool B, Cress also placed third in the first round, tied for second in the third round, tied for first in the wild-card round and was third in the semifinals to earn an additional $14,500 during the week in Canada. With half of those earnings counting toward the PRCA world standings, Cress jumped from fifth to third in the standings with more than $86,000 for the season. Defending world champ Ryder Wright is No. 1 with nearly $119,000.

The 25-year-old Cress is all but assured of qualifying for the season-ending National Finals Rodeo for the fifth consecutive year. The Cheyenne East High School graduate finished third in the world last year and won NFR average titles in both 2017 and '19.

Three other saddle bronc riders with Wyoming ties also enjoyed successful runs at Calgary.

K's Thomson (Casper College) won $16,500, tying Cress for the top spot in the wild-card round and finishing second to Cress in the showdown with an 89. Shorty Garrett (Casper College) won $15,500 and two-time world champ Zeke Thurston (Sheridan College) pocketed $15,000.

Thurston is currently 11th in the world standings, Garrett is 13th and Thomson is 15th.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

