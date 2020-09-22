 Skip to main content
Hillsdale's Cress, Buffalo's Reiner remain in top 15 of PRCA world standings
With less than two weeks remaining in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season, two Wyoming cowboys are in position to punch their tickets to Arlington, Texas, for the 2020 National Finals Rodeo.

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress, the defending NFR saddle bronc average champs, currently sits third in the PRCA standings with nearly $92,000 for the year. Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner is set to make his first NFR appearance as he is 13th in the world standings with nearly $40,000.

The top 15 cowboys in each event qualify for the season-ending NFR, which was moved from Las Vegas earlier this month because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Reiner, who competed at both Sheridan College and Casper College, also leads the PRCA Rookie bareback standings.

Brody Cress

Cress
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

