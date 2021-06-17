Karson Mebrane grits his way back into contention in saddle bronc at CNFR

“Going through the ride, on a scale of 1-10, it was a 9.5 or 9.8,” he said. “As you could see, I got off as quick as I could after the whistle went off.”

The score moved Mebane into fifth in the average at 143.0 points on three head. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Timothy Troyer (69.5) and Tennessee-Martin’s Tyler Pruitt (65.5) moved into seventh and eighth, respectively, after turning in the only other qualifying rides Wednesday.

The top 12 will advance to Saturday’s short round. With more riders getting their shot at the third go-round Thursday, Mebane is hoping his average will be good enough to get him to the weekend.

“If not, all I can do is come back next year and try a little harder,” Mebane said. “And there are more rodeos to go to, so the college finals isn’t the end of the world. But it’s definitely one of my favorite rodeos so far.”

Bareback bronc riding

Kolt Dement improved on an already strong week with his best bareback ride so far to take the lead in the event’s average halfway through the third go-round.