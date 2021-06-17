Karson Mebrane grits his way back into contention in saddle bronc at CNFR

Karson Mebane vaulted himself back into short-round contention in the saddle bronc by pulling off the highest score of Wednesday’s performance at the College National Finals Rodeo.
The rider from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo did it with a grimace.
Like many roughstock riders do at one point or another this week, Mebane is dealing with some pain. He hurt a groin during his second ride a day earlier after getting his right leg caught against a chute post.
Mebane said he’s yet to see a doctor to determine the exact severity of the injury, but he said it was hurting him bad enough following his ride during Tuesday's slack that he could barely walk up a flight of stairs that night to leave the Ford Wyoming Center.
“I went to sports medicine here because luckily enough we have a really good team here for this rodeo,” Mebane said. “And they were saying that rest and ibuprofen 30 minutes before you get on, and that’s all you can do right now until you can go get it looked at at a hospital.”
Mebane said his groin felt better Wednesday morning, but once he started his third ride atop his horse, Elvira, the pain was excruciating. Still, Mebane held on just long enough to record the second-highest score of the third go-round so far.
“Going through the ride, on a scale of 1-10, it was a 9.5 or 9.8,” he said. “As you could see, I got off as quick as I could after the whistle went off.”
The score moved Mebane into fifth in the average at 143.0 points on three head. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Timothy Troyer (69.5) and Tennessee-Martin’s Tyler Pruitt (65.5) moved into seventh and eighth, respectively, after turning in the only other qualifying rides Wednesday.
The top 12 will advance to Saturday’s short round. With more riders getting their shot at the third go-round Thursday, Mebane is hoping his average will be good enough to get him to the weekend.
“If not, all I can do is come back next year and try a little harder,” Mebane said. “And there are more rodeos to go to, so the college finals isn’t the end of the world. But it’s definitely one of my favorite rodeos so far.”
Bareback bronc riding
Kolt Dement improved on an already strong week with his best bareback ride so far to take the lead in the event’s average halfway through the third go-round.
After scoring in the high 70s on each of his first two rides, the freshman from Panola College rode his horse, Storm Valley, to an 83 on Wednesday, the highest score of the third go-round to this point. It moved him 5.5 points past Western Texas College’s Dean Thompson, who led the average after the first two go-rounds and scored a 74 in the third.
“I knew the horse, and I knew some buddies had been on him at some pro shows,” Dement said. “I couldn’t wait. He was a good one to get high scores on. I capitalized on what I needed to do, and that’s what I did.”
For someone like Dement who’s taking part in his first CNFR, seeing his name at the top of the average this late in the week is a surreal experience.
“It’s pretty unreal being a freshman and to come up here and be sitting No. 1, but there’s still a lot of rodeo left,” he said.
Missouri Valley College freshman Ty Pope moved into fifth in the average with a 72 on his third ride. One of the few riders competing in two roughstock events this week, Pope is also vying for a spot in the top 12 of saddle bronc with his third go-round still to come in that event.
Pope has been riding bareback and saddle bronc since his freshman year at Kansas’ Waverly High School, so competing in both at rodeos is nothing new for him.
“I’ve been doing it for quite a while. That’s what I practice for,” Pope said. “Just doing two events, you don’t get to think about one too much. You don’t overthink it. You just do it. Just react.”
Bull riding
The number of qualified bull rides stayed at 14 through the rodeo’s first four days after all eight of Wednesday's riders failed to cover.
That included Holden Moss, who covered in each of the first two go-rounds. The sophomore from Three Rivers College was vying to be the lone bull rider to cover in each of the first three rounds, but he was bucked from Vold Rodeo Company’s Cactus Pete in less than 7 seconds.
Moss (147.0) still led in the average heading into Thursday’s performance. Three Rivers’ Cole Skender (84.5), Panhandle State’s TJ Schidt (73.5), Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Mason Ward (73.5) and Sam Houston State’s Chris Villanueva (73.0) rounded out the top 5 after Wednesday.
