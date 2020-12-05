 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner places 5th in 3rd round of NFR
View Comments
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner places 5th in 3rd round of NFR

{{featured_button_text}}

Cole Reiner continued his impressive run at the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The Kaycee bareback bronc rider finished fifth in the third round with an 84.5-point ride on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Nutrena's Bad Influence.

The NFR rookie has placed in all three rounds so far and has pocketed more than $23,000 to raise his season earnings to nearly $77,500.

The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy remained 11th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings but fell into a tie for third in the average with 255.5 points on three head. Four-time former world champ (2011-14) Kaycee Feild won the round with a 91.5 and took the lead in the average with 259.5 points. Tim O'Connell still leads the world standings.

Former Casper College cowboy Shorty Garrett was the only other competitor with Wyoming ties to cover on Saturday as he placed fifth in saddle bronc riding with an 84.5. Garrett now sits fifth in the world standings and sixth in the average. Allen Boore won the round with a 90.5.

Hillsdale's Brody Cress failed to make the 8-second buzzer for the second night in a row but still sits third in the world standings. Defending world champ Zeke Thurston (Sheridan College) had a no-score and dropped to 13th in the world standings and Cole Elshere (Gillette College) had his third consecutive no-score.

NFR rookie Colten Fritzlan won the bull riding with an 89, and team ropers Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves followed up their record-tying 3.8-second run Friday with a 4.2 to win the round and move into the lead in the world standings. Other round winners Saturday were steer wrestler Will Lummus, tie-down roper Cory Solomon and barrel racer Lisa Lockhart.

+1 
Cole Reiner headshot

Reiner
+1 
Shorty Garrett

Garrett

How They Fared

How cowboys with Wyoming ties fared in the third round of the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

SATURDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: $5,500.

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 13th with 84.5 points on one head.

2020 EARNINGS: $115,039.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd … trails leader Wyatt Casper by $92,561.

Cole Elshere

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Attended Gillette College.

SATURDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: n/a

2020 EARNINGS: $64,351.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 10th ... trails leader Wyatt Casper by $143,249.

Shorty Garrett

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Attended Casper College.

SATURDAY: Finished 5th with an 84.5.

NFR EARNINGS: $5,500.

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 6th with 247.5 points on three head.

2020 EARNINGS: $105,505.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 5th ... trails leader Wyatt Casper by $102,095.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Kaycee native attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

SATURDAY: Finished 5th with an 84.5.

NFR EARNINGS: $23,423.

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 3rd with 255.5 points on three head.

2020 EARNINGS: $77,466.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 11th ... trails leader Tim O'Connell by $71,256.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

SATURDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 11th with 164.0 points on two head.

2020 EARNINGS: $60,523.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 13th ... trails leader Wyatt Casper by $147,077.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News