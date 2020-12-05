Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner places 5th in 3rd round of NFR

Cole Reiner continued his impressive run at the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The Kaycee bareback bronc rider finished fifth in the third round with an 84.5-point ride on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Nutrena's Bad Influence.

The NFR rookie has placed in all three rounds so far and has pocketed more than $23,000 to raise his season earnings to nearly $77,500.

The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy remained 11th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings but fell into a tie for third in the average with 255.5 points on three head. Four-time former world champ (2011-14) Kaycee Feild won the round with a 91.5 and took the lead in the average with 259.5 points. Tim O'Connell still leads the world standings.

Former Casper College cowboy Shorty Garrett was the only other competitor with Wyoming ties to cover on Saturday as he placed fifth in saddle bronc riding with an 84.5. Garrett now sits fifth in the world standings and sixth in the average. Allen Boore won the round with a 90.5.