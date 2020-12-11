 Skip to main content
Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner wins 9th round at National Finals Rodeo
Cole Reiner Round 9 at 2020 NFR

Kaycee's Cole Reiner rides Calgary Stampede's Joe Arbitrator during Round 9 of the National Finals Rodeo on Friday in Arlington, Texas. Reiner won the round with an 89.5-point ride.

 Carol Lawrence, PRCA

One night after recording his first no-score at the 2020 National Finals Rodeo, Cole Reiner was back in the winner's circle. The Kaycee bareback bronc rider rode Calgary Stampede's Arbitrator Joe for 89.5 points to win the ninth round of the NFR on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

"That was pretty exciting to have that happen after last night’s round didn’t go too well for a lot of us,” Reiner said in a PRCA release. “I was able to come back and re-prove to myself and everyone here that I belong here and I can do this. It’s a cool feeling."

Reiner entered the rodeo 12th in the world standings with just over $45,000 for the season. Friday night's win pushed the former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy's NFR winnings to almost $80,000 and his season total to more than $133,000. The NFR rookie vaulted to seventh in the world standings.

Three-time world champ (2016-18)Tim O'Connell leads the world standings by $15,000 over four-time champ (2011-14) Kaycee Feild.

Former Central Wyoming College steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen moved into position to win his first gold buckle by placing fourth in the round with a 3.6-second run. Jorgensen did lose ground on Matt Reeves, who had a 3.5-second run to tie for the round win with Jacob Talley and Tyler Waguespack, in the world standings, but he jumped to the lead in the average.

Jorgensen trails Reeves by a little more than $11,000 in the world standings, but if he can maintain his lead in the average with a solid run in the final round Saturday it should be enough to overtake Reeves.

The Wyoming contingent of saddle bronc riders didn't fare as well as none of the four finished in the money. Hillsdale's Brody Cress scored 79.5 points, with Shorty Garrett (Casper College) riding to a 78.5 and Zeke Thursdaon (Sheridan College) to a 72.5 Cole Elshere (Gillette College) had a no-score.

Wyatt Casper won the round with an 88 to pull within $1,314 of Ryder Wright in the world standings.

Stetson Wright not only won the bull riding with a 92-point ride but also secured his second consecutive all-around title. The 21-year-old Utah cowboy trails Ty Wallace by just $82 ($204,561 to $204,479) in the world standings. Wright heads into the final round with a chance to be the first cowboy since Ty Murray in 1998 to win an all-around title and a roughstock world championship.

Also Friday:

  • Two pairs of team ropers -- Colby Lovell and Paul Eaves and Chad Masters and Wesley Thorp -- split the top spot with 3.8-second runs.

The win helped Lovell take the lead in the heading world standings and Eaves to do the same in the heeling standings.

  • Three-time world tie-down champ Tuf Cooper won Round 9 with a time of 6.9 seconds. Shad Mayfield recorded his fifth no-score of the NFR but still has a $30,000 lead over Hunter Herrin in the world standings.
  • In barrel racing, two-time defending champ Hailey Kinsel is poised for a three-peat. Kinsel won the round with a 16.81-second run, leads the average and has a $75,000 cushion in the world standings.
Cole Reiner headshot

Reiner

How They Fared

How cowboys with Wyoming ties fared in the ninth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Friday.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

FRIDAY: Finished 8th with a 79.5.

NFR EARNINGS: $48,654.

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 12th with 507.5 points on six head.

2020 EARNINGS: $158,193.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd … trails leader Ryder Wright by $109,528.

Cole Elshere

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Attended Gillette College.

FRIDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 15th with 79.5 points on one head.

2020 EARNINGS: $64,351.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 13th ... trails leader Ryder Wright by $203,370.

Shorty Garrett

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Attended Casper College.

FRIDAY: Finished 9th with a 78.5.

NFR EARNINGS: $12,269.

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 10th with 576.5 points on seven head.

2020 EARNINGS: $112,275.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 8th ... trails leader Ryder Wright by $155,446.

Stetson Jorgenson

EVENT: Steer Wrestling.

WYOMING TIES: Attended Central Wyoming College.

FRIDAY: Placed 4th with a 3.6.

NFR EARNINGS: $88,212.

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Leads with a time of 38.70 seconds on nine runs.

2020 EARNINGS: $144,253.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 2nd ... trails leader Matt Reeves by $11,428.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Kaycee native attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

FRIDAY: Won the round with an 89.5.

NFR EARNINGS: $79,552.

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 7th with 678.5 points on eight head.

2020 EARNINGS: $133,594.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 7th ... trails leader Tim O'Connell by $78,590.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

FRIDAY: Finished 10th with a 72.5.

NFR EARNINGS: $40,122.

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 5th with 654.0 points on eight head.

2020 EARNINGS: $100,645.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 10th ... trails leader Ryder Wright by $167,076.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

