Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner wins 9th round at National Finals Rodeo

One night after recording his first no-score at the 2020 National Finals Rodeo, Cole Reiner was back in the winner's circle. The Kaycee bareback bronc rider rode Calgary Stampede's Arbitrator Joe for 89.5 points to win the ninth round of the NFR on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

"That was pretty exciting to have that happen after last night’s round didn’t go too well for a lot of us,” Reiner said in a PRCA release. “I was able to come back and re-prove to myself and everyone here that I belong here and I can do this. It’s a cool feeling."

Reiner entered the rodeo 12th in the world standings with just over $45,000 for the season. Friday night's win pushed the former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy's NFR winnings to almost $80,000 and his season total to more than $133,000. The NFR rookie vaulted to seventh in the world standings.

Three-time world champ (2016-18)Tim O'Connell leads the world standings by $15,000 over four-time champ (2011-14) Kaycee Feild.