NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Kaycee bareback rider Cole Reiner finishes in the money in 6th round of NFR

Cole Reiner was the only cowboy with Wyoming ties to finish in the money in the sixth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday in Las Vegas. The Kaycee bareback tied for sixth with an 85-point ride on Championship Pro Rodeo;s Big Show.

Reiner is now fourth i the average and fifth in the world standings behind five-time world champ Kaycee Feild.

Saddle bronc riders Brody Cress and Zeke Thurston remained 1-2 in the saddle bronc average standings.

Hillsdale's Cress was eighth in the round with an 85.5 on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Pendleton Whisky's Marquee. The two-time NFR average champ has 519.0 points through six rounds.

Thurston, a two-time world champ who rodeoed at Sheridan College, is second with 516.5 points. Tuesday, he was 10th with an 82.5 on Three Hills Rodeo;s All Country.

Ryder Wright won the round with an 89.5 to retake the lead in the world standings. His uncle Stetson Wright was second with an 89 and Spencer Wright, another uncle, was third with an 87.

Cress and Thurston are third and fourth, respectively, in the world standings.

Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh tipped over a barrel and finished with a time of 18.80 seconds to fall to seventh in the average and sixth in the world standings. Ivy Saebens won the round with a 13.43-second run.

Former Northwest College cowboy Shane Proctor had a no-score for the fourth consecutive round to fall to 11th in the average and 13th in the world standings. Creek Young won the round with a 90.5-point ride.

In team roping, former Casper College cowboy Trey Yates and header Tyler Wade had a no-time. Douglas Rich and Coy Rahlmann won the round with a time of 3.6 seconds.

Other sixth-round winners were bareback rider Orin Larsen with a 91-oint ride, steer wrestler Dirk Tavenner with a 3.4-second run and tie-down roper Cory Solomon with a 7.1-second run.

The NFR runs through Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Cole Reiner headshot 2021

Reiner

NFR Tracker

How the five cowboys and one cowgirl with Wyoming ties fared in the sixth round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

TUESDAY: 8th with an 85.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $63,573

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 519.0 points on six head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $215,798 ... trails leader Ryder Wright by $50,555.

Shane Proctor

EVENT: Bull Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Northwest College in Powell.

TUESDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: $18,941

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 11th with 169.0 points on two head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 13th with $126,869 ... trails leader Sage Kimzey by $195,114.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Kaycee native graduated from Buffalo and attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

TUESDAY: Tied for 6th with an 85.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $60,633

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 513.5 points on six head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $168,250 ... trails leader Kaycee Feild by $61,277.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

TUESDAY: 10th with an 82.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $68,146

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 2nd with 516.5 points on six head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 4th with $177,948 ... trails leader Ryder Wright by $88,405.

Amanda Welsh

EVENT: Barrel Racing

WYOMING TIES: Native of Gillette.

TUESDAY: 9th with a 13.79-second run.

NFR EARNINGS: $55,503

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 7th with 87.84 seconds on six runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 6th with $111,086 ... trails leader Hailey Kinsel by $54,244.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

TUESDAY: Yates and Tyler Wade had a no-time.

NFR EARNINGS: $26,997

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 14th with 33.2 seconds on three runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 10th with $121,179 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $76,966.

