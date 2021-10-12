Kaycee native and former NFR saddle bronc rider Craig Latham dies from cancer

Craig Latham, who was raised in Kaycee, and went on to have success in rodeo as a saddle bronc rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and later as a college rodeo coach, died late last week after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 54.

Latham was a nine-time qualifier to the National Finals Rodeo and traveled the pro circuit with brothers and ProRodeo Hall of Famers Billy, Robert and Dan Etbauer. Latham was often referred to as the "fourth brother."

Latham also served as the head men's rodeo coach at Oklahoma Panhandle State University from 2003-15. He led OPSU to team titles at the College National Finals Rodeo at the Casper Events Center in both 2004 and 2013.

