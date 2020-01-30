Kaycee native Cole Reiner wins bareback perf in Fort Worth
RODEO

Kaycee native Cole Reiner wins bareback perf in Fort Worth

Rodeo Preview

Bareback rider Cole Reiner stand for a portrait during Casper College's rough stock practice inside The Arena at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds April 16, 2019.

 File, Star-Tribune

Kaycee native and former Casper College rodeo member Cole Reiner won the bareback riding seventh performance at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, late Wednesday night.

Reiner, the reigning 2019 Rookie of the Year, successfully advanced into the semifinals with a 87-point ride of Andrews Rodeo's Gypsy Rose to earn $1,760 and move into 10th in the world standings.

Semifinals at the event will be February 6 and 7. Reiner will discover which semifinal he'll compete in next week. Finals will be February 8.

