Kaycee native Cole Reiner wins bareback perf in Fort Worth

Kaycee native and former Casper College rodeo member Cole Reiner won the bareback riding seventh performance at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, late Wednesday night.
Reiner, the reigning 2019 Rookie of the Year, successfully advanced into the semifinals with a 87-point ride of Andrews Rodeo's Gypsy Rose to earn $1,760 and move into 10th in the world standings.
Semifinals at the event will be February 6 and 7. Reiner will discover which semifinal he'll compete in next week. Finals will be February 8.