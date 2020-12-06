Kaycee's Cole Reiner continues to shine at National Finals Rodeo

For the fourth consecutive night, Cole Reiner padded his pocket book Sunday. The Kaycee bareback bronc rider scored 85 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo's Cactus Black to tie for fifth place in the fourth round of the National Finals Rodeo to win $3,667.
Competing in his first NFR, Reiner has placed in the money in all four rounds and is tied for third in the average with 340.5 points on four head. Leighton Berry leads the average with 343.5 points. Reiner is 11th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $81,000 for the season.
Reiner was the only cowboy with Wyoming ties to finish in the top 6 Sunday as saddle bronc riders Brody Cress, Zeke Thurston, Shorty Garrett and Cole Elshere all failed to add to their season earnings. Hillsdale's Cress placed eighth with an 81 and defending world champ Zeke Thurston was 12th with a 72.5. Shorty Garrett (Casper College) and Cole Elshere (Gillette College) both had no-scores.
Ryder Wright, the 2017 world champ, won the round with an 89.5. The 22-year-old leads the average with 349.5 points and is No. 2 in the world standings with nearly $195,000. He moved within striking distance of No. 1 Wyatt Casper, who had a no-score Sunday and remained stuck at $207,600 for the season.
Louisiana bulldogger Jacob Talley won Round 4 of steer wrestling with a 7.8-second run and moved ahead of Matt Reeves in the world standings.
After back-to-back round wins, team ropers Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves finished out of the money Sunday. That allowed the team of Luke Brown and Joseph Harrison to close the gap in the average and the world standings. In the header standings, Egusquiza has pocketed $144,830 for the season while Brown has won $144,652.
The bull riding competition continues to heat up after Ty Wallace won the round with an 89.5. NFR rookie Ky Hamilton continues to lead the world standings, but Wallace is now second, just $11,000 back. Average leader Colten Fritzlan is $1,200 behind Hamilton and all-around leader Stetson Wright trails Hamilton by $2,400. Six-time defending world champ Sage Kimzey, who placed sixth Sunday, has some work to do if he hopes to win gold buckle No. 7 as he is more than $3,600 behind Hamilton.
Also Sunday, Hailey Kinsel won the barrel racing with a 17.09-second run and Adam Gray took the tie-down roping top spot with a 7.8.
