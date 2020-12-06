Kaycee's Cole Reiner continues to shine at National Finals Rodeo

For the fourth consecutive night, Cole Reiner padded his pocket book Sunday. The Kaycee bareback bronc rider scored 85 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo's Cactus Black to tie for fifth place in the fourth round of the National Finals Rodeo to win $3,667.

Competing in his first NFR, Reiner has placed in the money in all four rounds and is tied for third in the average with 340.5 points on four head. Leighton Berry leads the average with 343.5 points. Reiner is 11th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $81,000 for the season.

Reiner was the only cowboy with Wyoming ties to finish in the top 6 Sunday as saddle bronc riders Brody Cress, Zeke Thurston, Shorty Garrett and Cole Elshere all failed to add to their season earnings. Hillsdale's Cress placed eighth with an 81 and defending world champ Zeke Thurston was 12th with a 72.5. Shorty Garrett (Casper College) and Cole Elshere (Gillette College) both had no-scores.

Ryder Wright, the 2017 world champ, won the round with an 89.5. The 22-year-old leads the average with 349.5 points and is No. 2 in the world standings with nearly $195,000. He moved within striking distance of No. 1 Wyatt Casper, who had a no-score Sunday and remained stuck at $207,600 for the season.