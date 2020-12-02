Kaycee's Cole Reiner, Hillsdale's Brody Cress are ready for National Finals Rodeo

It’s a change of venue for the NFR, which had been held in Las Vegas since 1985. But with the coronavirus pandemic limiting crowd sizes in Nevada, the PRCA made the decision to hold this year’s event in Texas.

“We are so pleased to be at this amazing stadium for the most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar,” George Taylor, chief executive officer of the PRCA, said in a release. “We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it.”

While Cress and Reiner still list Hillsdale and Kaycee, respectively, as their hometowns, they both have Texas ties.

After graduating from Cheyenne East, where he was a three-time state champion wrestler, Cress attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. He qualified for the CNFR in 2017 and ‘18 while competing for the Texans.

The 22-year-old Reiner got his rookie season kick-started with an impressive start in the Lone Star State. He won both the Guadalupe County Fair & Rodeo in Seguin and the Austin County Fair & Rodeo in Bellville last October, in addition to Top-5 finishes in Hempstead, Rosenberg and Waco. In February, Reiner pocketed more than $12,000 combined with strong showings at both Fort Worth and San Antonio.