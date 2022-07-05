Kaycee's Cole Reiner wins bareback bronc riding at Cody Stampede

Cole Reiner celebrated the Fourth of July in style Monday as the Kaycee cowboy won the bareback bronc riding at the Cody Stampede with an 88.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Southern Star.

Reiner, who rodeoed at both Sheridan College and Casper College, earned nearly $8,500 for the win to continue his strong showing during Cowboy Christmas. He also finished second at the St. Paul (Oregon) Rodeo; third at the Oakley Independence Days Rodeo in Oakley, Utah; fourth at the Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge, Montana; and tied for fifth at the Western Stampede in West Jordan, Utah, to earn more than $13,700 for the weekend.

Reiner was one of four cowboys with Wyoming ties to take home top honors at the 103rd Cody Stampede.

Riley Pruitt, who competed at Eastern Wyoming College, won the tie-down roping with a 7.7-second run to earn nearly $8.200.

Two-time world champ Zeke Thurston (Sheridan College) tied Spencer Wright for the saddle bronc riding title with an 87.5 on Frontier Rodeo's Cowboy Town. Wright had the same score on Frontier Rodeo's Yellowstone as they both pocketed more than $7,300.

Former University of Wyoming cowboy Jase Staudt won the all-around title, winning a combined $1,546 in tie-down roping and team roping.

Other event winners at the Cody Stampede were:

Bull rider Brady Portenier with a 92.5 on Frontier Rodeo's Glory Days for an $8,400 payout.

Steer wrestlers Kyle Irwin and Ty Pearson both had 3.4-second runs to each earn nearly $6,400.

Team ropers Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin had a 4.3-second run that earned them both More than $5,700.

Barrel racer Leslie Smalygo turned the pattern in 17.04 seconds to win more than $10,000.

