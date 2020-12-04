 Skip to main content
Kaycee's Reiner takes bareback riding average lead at National Finals Rodeo
Kaycee's Reiner takes bareback riding average lead at National Finals Rodeo

Kaycee's Cole Reiner is making the most of his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo.

The rookie bareback bronc rider scored 86 points Friday on Pickett Rodeo's Top Egyptian to place fifth in the second round at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Reiner, who tied for fourth place in Thursday's first round, took the lead in the average standings with 171.0 points on two head. Tanner Aus won the round with an 87.

Reiner was the only Wyoming cowboy with in-state ties to finish in the money Friday as Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress had a no-score.

Three other saddle bronc riders with Wyoming ties also finished outside the top 6 as defending world champ Zeke Thurston (Sheridan College) was eighth with an 82.5, Shorty Garrett (Casper College) was 10th with an 81.0 and Cole Elshere (Gillette College) had a no-score. Ryder Wright, the 2018 world champ, won the round with a 90-point ride.

Also Friday, team ropers Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves won the round with a 3.8-second run to tie the NFR record of Turtle Powell and Dakota Kirchenschlager set in 2014.

Stetson Wright won the bull riding for the second night in a row with an 88.5 on Powder River Rodeo's Axel. The Milford, Utah, cowboy not only leads the average but is second in the world standings behind Ky Hamilton and leads the all-around standings.

In steer wrestling, two-time world champ Tyler Waguespack and NFR rookie and 2019 College National Finals Rodeo champ Bridger Anderson tied for the round win with 3.8-second runs. Marty Yates won tie-down roping with a 7.2 and Jimmie Smith won the barrel racing with a 17.04.

The NFR runs through Dec. 12.

How They Fared

How cowboys with Wyoming ties fared in the second round of the National Finals Rodeo on Friday.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

FRIDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: $5,500.

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 12th with 84.5 points on one head.

2020 EARNINGS: $115,039.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd … trails leader Wyatt Casper by $71,830.

Cole Elshere

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Attended Gillette College.

FRIDAY: Had a no-score.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: n/a

2020 EARNINGS: $64,351.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 10th ... trails leader Wyatt Casper by $122,518.

Shorty Garrett

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Attended Casper College.

FRIDAY: Placed 10th with an 81.0.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 9th with 163.0 points on two head.

2020 EARNINGS: $100,005.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 4th ... trails leader Wyatt Casper by $86,864.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Kaycee native attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

FRIDAY: Finished 5th with an 86.0.

NFR EARNINGS: $16,654.

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Leads with 171.0 points on two head.

2020 EARNINGS: $70,697.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 12th ... trails leader Tim O'Connell by $78,025.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding.

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

FRIDAY: Placed 8th with an 82.5.

NFR EARNINGS: n/a

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: Sits 8th with 164.0 points on two head.

2020 EARNINGS: $60,523.

PLACE IN WORLD STANDINGS: 12th ... trails leader Wyatt Casper by $126,346.

