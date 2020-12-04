Kaycee's Reiner takes bareback riding average lead at National Finals Rodeo

Kaycee's Cole Reiner is making the most of his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo.

The rookie bareback bronc rider scored 86 points Friday on Pickett Rodeo's Top Egyptian to place fifth in the second round at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Reiner, who tied for fourth place in Thursday's first round, took the lead in the average standings with 171.0 points on two head. Tanner Aus won the round with an 87.

Reiner was the only Wyoming cowboy with in-state ties to finish in the money Friday as Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress had a no-score.

Three other saddle bronc riders with Wyoming ties also finished outside the top 6 as defending world champ Zeke Thurston (Sheridan College) was eighth with an 82.5, Shorty Garrett (Casper College) was 10th with an 81.0 and Cole Elshere (Gillette College) had a no-score. Ryder Wright, the 2018 world champ, won the round with a 90-point ride.

Also Friday, team ropers Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves won the round with a 3.8-second run to tie the NFR record of Turtle Powell and Dakota Kirchenschlager set in 2014.