Keyshawn Whitehorse wins PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour's Casper Invitational

Three bull riders covered both their bulls during the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour's Casper Invitational on Saturday night, but in the end it was Keyshawn Whitehorse who emerged victorious inside the Ford Wyoming Center.

The 2018 PBR rookie of the year scored 85.5 points on Nothin' But Try Ranch's Light It Up in the first round and capped his night with an 88.5-point ride on H&D Bucking Bulls' Kenny for a two-head total of 174 points. The victory earned Whitehorse 35.5 points and vaulted the cowboy from McCracken Springs, Utah, to 29th in the world standings.

Taylor Toves finished second with a two-head total of 172.5 points, with Connor Halvorsen placing third with 171. Toves left town with 29 points while Halvorsen earned 14.

Alisson De Souza had the top score of the night when he rode JQH Bucking Bulls' Hey Bartender for 90.5 in the championship round.

