 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PBR PENDLETON WHISKY VELOCITY TOUR

Keyshawn Whitehorse wins PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour's Casper Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0
Keyshawn Whitehorse

Keyshawn Whitehorse celebrates after winning the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky's Velocity Tour's Casper Invitational on Saturday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.

 Andre Silva, courtesy

Three bull riders covered both their bulls during the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour's Casper Invitational on Saturday night, but in the end it was Keyshawn Whitehorse who emerged victorious inside the Ford Wyoming Center.

The 2018 PBR rookie of the year scored 85.5 points on Nothin' But Try Ranch's Light It Up in the first round and capped his night with an 88.5-point ride on H&D Bucking Bulls' Kenny for a two-head total of 174 points. The victory earned Whitehorse 35.5 points and vaulted the cowboy from McCracken Springs, Utah, to 29th in the world standings.

Taylor Toves finished second with a two-head total of 172.5 points, with Connor Halvorsen placing third with 171. Toves left town with 29 points while Halvorsen earned 14.

Alisson De Souza had the top score of the night when he rode JQH Bucking Bulls' Hey Bartender for 90.5 in the championship round.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News