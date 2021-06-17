Ladd King fastens his way to the top in tie-down roping

Ladd King is confident with his tie-down roping abilities.
His time steadily decreased with each go-round; 12.6, 10.2 seconds, and after Wednesday night's performance of 9.8 seconds — the second-best of the night — King pushed himself into the lead in the average with a three-run time of 32.6 seconds at the College National Finals Rodeo.
King, however, was a little upset with his performance. Despite his first-place standing, he believes he should've done better with all things considered: His strong horse and a slow-starting calf.
"I got a good start, and that calf was a little bit slower," King said. "Roped it good, but I kind of made a few mistakes. I should’ve done a lot better than that, but I mean, it worked out. I’m sitting in first. I’m sure I’ll get bumped a few spots, but I’ll make it back. I’m sitting alright."
Levi Delamarter of Montana State and Collin Palmer of Black Hills State are second and third in the average with times of 34.3 and 35.8, respectively.
King, who competes for Weber State, is no stranger to atmosphere and the noise of the college finals. But he does block it out to stay calm during his runs.
"It's my third time here, so I like to think that, you know, I kind of figured it out," he said laughing.
His horse, Waylon, is 14 years old, strong, and easy-going. After King ropes his calf and jumps off Waylon to complete the tie, Waylon backs up and pulls back to keep the rope tight.
The previous owner thought otherwise, however.
"He said it was the most hated horse he's ever had. He hated him more than any other horse," King said about the preceding owner. "I thought it was kind of funny, because I was like, 'Oh, it's the best horse I've ever bought.'" But it just shows you that different people like different horses."
Garrett Elmore says his 11-year-old horse is his best friend and the best he's ever riding.
And he needed that kinship to tie the calf he drew on Wednesday night. By talking to Cooper Slavin, another competitor, he knew the calf was strong, so Elmore needed to be close to the barrier to get a quick burst.
"I got him tied around the neck, slowed him down, and did my job," the Western Oklahoma State College competitor said after achieving the fastest time of the night with a 9.7-second run.
Elmore has positioned himself into fifth place in the average after a disappointing 18.2 in the first go-round. He quickly rebounded in the second go-round with a 9.2 and has capitalized on his momentum.
"I expect to make it back on Saturday and do my job," he said. "Be on the barrier and hopefully get another interview (with the Star-Tribune)."