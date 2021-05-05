LCCC rodeo's Seth Glause is named Central Rocky Mountain Region top coach

Laramie County Community College rodeo coach Seth Glause was honored as the Central Rocky Mountain Region coach of the year earlier this week.

A native of Rock Springs, Glause is in his third year leading the Golden Eagles. Both the LCCC men's and women's teams placed fourth in the final CRMR standings.

Glause competed at Central Wyoming College, qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo in saddle bronc riding and bull riding in back-to-back years (2007-08). He also qualified in bull riding in 2010 while competing for Panhandle State. Glause also was a three-time qualifier (2008, 2011-12) to the National Finals Rodeo, finishing second in the average in bull riding in 2012.

LCCC's Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo was also named the region's top rodeo for the 2020-21 season.

