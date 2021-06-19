Macon Murphy and Gavin Soileau leave CNFR as the 2021 tie-down roping and steer wrestling champions

Julian has been across the country and seen several rodeos, but for some reason, the college finals environment got to the 11-year-old horse. Murphy pointed out, rodeo is a dangerous game, but CNFR is a heck of an atmosphere.

“I might go to The Beacon,” Murphy said when asked how he was going to celebrate. “But it might be a short night.”

Because the 2021 CNFR tie-down roping champ is already on to the next one, there’s a rodeo in Evergreen, Colorado, and Murphy wants to prove his mettle.

Speaking of more rodeos, the 2021 steer wrestling champion, Gavin Soileau, had just been crowned a college finals champion. And instead of celebrating at The Beacon like Murphy, the responsible cowboy gets an early night’s rest to catch an early morning flight tomorrow.

“I got a pro rodeo in Reno (Nevada), so I got to leave here and drive to Denver to get on a plane at 6 a.m.,” Soileau said.

Soileau jumped out of the chute right after the steer left the pen. As soon as he got the steer’s horns, Soileau threw himself backward as if he was free-falling off a building.

The steer complied and went down in pro wrestling fashion.