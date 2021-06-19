Macon Murphy and Gavin Soileau leave CNFR as the 2021 tie-down roping and steer wrestling champions

Macon Murphy witnessed six tie-down ropers at the Ford Wyoming Center fail to score a time before it was his turn.
The Panola College student, however, didn’t let the bad wave affect his train of thought. Julian, his horse, was getting a little antsy, though. Still, Murphy settled Julian down and bested every tie-down roper at the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday night.
Murphy, the new tie-down 2021 national champion, ran down a Seabiscuit-like calf that broke off to the right. He threw the rope around the calf’s neck, burst off Julian, and ran to the calf, crashing into him before tossing him down.
When Murphy tied the calf’s legs, he lifted his hands in celebration. His 9.8 score would be the second-best of the night. Connor Atkinson of Wharton County Junior College would win the final go-round with his 9.4 second run.
“I knew that the calf was bouncy, so I was going to try to run it,” he said. “If she got past me, it would be long, and I probably wouldn’t win.”
After the first go-round, Murphy knew if he posted consistent times, roped well, and stayed mentally sharp, he would leave Casper in good hands.
“I didn’t try to do anything special,” he said. “I just tried to make smart businessman runs.”
Julian has been across the country and seen several rodeos, but for some reason, the college finals environment got to the 11-year-old horse. Murphy pointed out, rodeo is a dangerous game, but CNFR is a heck of an atmosphere.
“I might go to The Beacon,” Murphy said when asked how he was going to celebrate. “But it might be a short night.”
Because the 2021 CNFR tie-down roping champ is already on to the next one, there’s a rodeo in Evergreen, Colorado, and Murphy wants to prove his mettle.
Speaking of more rodeos, the 2021 steer wrestling champion, Gavin Soileau, had just been crowned a college finals champion. And instead of celebrating at The Beacon like Murphy, the responsible cowboy gets an early night’s rest to catch an early morning flight tomorrow.
“I got a pro rodeo in Reno (Nevada), so I got to leave here and drive to Denver to get on a plane at 6 a.m.,” Soileau said.
Soileau jumped out of the chute right after the steer left the pen. As soon as he got the steer’s horns, Soileau threw himself backward as if he was free-falling off a building.
The steer complied and went down in pro wrestling fashion.
His fellow competitors Arnold Walt and Pacean Deleeuw, the second and third-ranked bulldoggers heading into the final go, failed to record scores on Saturday.
So, all Soileau had to do was knock down a steer in less than 12 seconds. He blocked out the noise and focused on what he knew best.
“Man, I was just trying to stay as aggressive as I can,” Soileau said. “Every time I try to shake it up, things go wrong for me.”
He’s hoping, however, when he gets free time in Reno, he can celebrate as the 2021 steer wrestling champion.