McNeese State's Chloe Frey has her fastest time of the week in breakaway

After a no-time in the first go-round and breaking the barrier in the second go-round, McNeese State breakaway roper Chloe Frey decided to go for broke in her third go Wednesday night at the College National Finals Rodeo.
The move paid off as Frey had a 2.1-second run to post the fastest time of the night and move into a tie for second in the go-round.
“It felt amazing,” Frey said of her run. “I came in here knowing I had nothing to lose so I just went for it.
“I made a horse change,” she added. “I got on my little sister’s horse Dave and I’m glad I did because he did his job and thankfully I did mine. I didn’t do great on my other horse the first two rounds, so I thought it was a time for a change.”
Frey said her family got Dave back in September and her sister has had success on him competing in Louisiana high school rodeos. Wednesday night, Dave got his first run on college rodeo’s biggest stage and he didn’t disappoint.
The run also was special for Frey, a graduate student who is competing in her first CNFR.
“This is second to none,” she said. “The atmosphere, the energy, the fans ... it’s been a lot of fun.”
The fun continued for Black Hills State’s Courtney Peters, who had a 2.9-second run to move into second in the average with a three-run time of 8.1 seconds. That puts her just two-tenths of a second behind Idaho State’s Zoie Bedke in the average.
“It was kind of a luck run, it just fell together,” Peters said with a laugh. “I knew the calf was going to step right and I think I just over-compensated a little too much but it still worked out. At first I was like, ‘Oh, no!’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ It happened so fast I didn’t really have time to think.”
With her spot in Saturday night’s short go-round secured, Peters plans on just sticking with what has worked for her all week.
“I’m just going to make my own run and let the chips fall where they may,” she said.
Goat tying
Cochise College’s Jill Donnelly was the next-to-last competitor in the event Wednesday. And while she wasn’t able to watch the competitors before her, she was able to hear announcers Boyd Polhamus and Andy Selier.
“I kept hearing the announcer say, ‘No time. No time,’” Frey said. “So I was going to make sure I got my goat tied. My goat wasn’t really wanting to take the tie, so I just focused on getting it tight and I was really happy with it.”
Donnelly did just that. Her time of 6.8 seconds was her slowest of the rodeo, but it was fast enough to put her in a tie for fourth place in the third go-round and move her into third in the average with a three-run time of 19.9 seconds. Montana State’s Paige Rasmussen leads the average with an 18.9.
Barrel racing
Payton Schoeppach of Cuesta College and Emilee Pauley of Black Hills State had the fastest runs of the night (14.38 seconds) to put them in a tie for fourth in the third go-round.
Schoeppach also moved to third in average with a three-run time of 43.37 seconds while Pauley is fourth with a 43.42.
Team roping
West Hills College’s Cobie Dodds and Feather River College’s Cody Stewart took the lead in the go-round with a 6.3-second run that has them ninth in the average with a three-run time of 21.8 seconds on two head.
Heading into Thursday night’s performance on four teams have three qualified times, with Western Oklahoma State College brothers JC and LJ Yeahquo leading the average with a 20.8.
