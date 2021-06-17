McNeese State's Chloe Frey has her fastest time of the week in breakaway

“It was kind of a luck run, it just fell together,” Peters said with a laugh. “I knew the calf was going to step right and I think I just over-compensated a little too much but it still worked out. At first I was like, ‘Oh, no!’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ It happened so fast I didn’t really have time to think.”

With her spot in Saturday night’s short go-round secured, Peters plans on just sticking with what has worked for her all week.

“I’m just going to make my own run and let the chips fall where they may,” she said.

Goat tying

Cochise College’s Jill Donnelly was the next-to-last competitor in the event Wednesday. And while she wasn’t able to watch the competitors before her, she was able to hear announcers Boyd Polhamus and Andy Selier.

“I kept hearing the announcer say, ‘No time. No time,’” Frey said. “So I was going to make sure I got my goat tied. My goat wasn’t really wanting to take the tie, so I just focused on getting it tight and I was really happy with it.”