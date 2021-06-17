Missouri Valley College's Roy Lee finds success in his fourth CNFR

On a team filled with roughstock competitors at the College National Finals Rodeo, Missouri Valley College senior Roy Lee is an outlier. While the majority of the team enters the Ford Wyoming Center from the bucking chutes, Lee and junior steer wrestler Tucker Alberts come out of the horseshoe end of the arena.
And while Alberts is competing in his first college finals, Lee is a CNFR veteran. The Mount Vernon, Arkansas, cowboy finished 23rd in 2018 and 13th in 2019 in tie-down roping. He also qualified for the last year’s CNFR before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lee’s latest CNFR got off to a solid start Monday as he placed third in the first go-round of steer wrestling with a 5.0-second run and fifth in tie down with a 9.0-second run. Unfortunately for Lee, Tuesday was not as productive as he had a no-time in both events.
Despite the touch luck, Lee took it all in stride.
“That’s why you enter more rodeos,” he said. “Today I just wasn’t firing on all pistons. It wasn’t God’s plan, I guess.
“I had a good calf but he got up. In steer wrestling (the steer) immediately went right and my hazer was doing all he could but we just couldn’t make it work.”
Lee did come back Wednesday night with another 5.0 in steer wrestling that put him fourth in the third go-round and seventh in the average. He had his third run in steer wrestling Thursday night.
For all his success in the arena — he won the steer wrestling and finished third in both the tie-down and the all-around in the Ozark Region this year — this is Lee’s first time competing in steer wrestling at the CNFR.
“I was mounted on a good horse all year and when you make every short round and catch every steer you’re hard to beat,” he said. “I finally figured out how to handle my feet, catch my steer and shape him up instead of just being a calf roper who enters the bulldoggin’.”
Not only did Lee win the Ozark Region in steer wrestling, he also entered the CNFR as the national leader in the event. He credits a simple change in his game plan for the success.
“To be honest,” he said, “I ran 42 bulldogging steers the first semester in practice total, and then quit practicing and just went to entering. Ten great practice runs are equivalent to one good rodeo run to me. The only way to keep your mind sharp is to enter.”
Heading into Thursday night’s performance, Lee was third in the all-around with 150 points. He trailed only Clarendon College saddle bronc/bareback bronc rider Cole Franks (190 points) and Western Oklahoma State College team roper/tie-down roper Garrett Elmore (165) in the standings. Missouri Valley College teammate Ty Pope, who competes in saddle bronc and bareback, is fourth with 125 points.
Lee, Pope, bareback rider Nick Pelke and bull rider Kolton Achenbach have also earned team points for MVC, which sat sixth in the team standings. Western Oklahoma State College led the men’s team standings with 565 points, followed by Western Texas College (410), Panola College (385), Casper College (380) and MVC (340).
The final performance of the third go-round of the 2021 CNFR is Friday. The top 12 cowboys and cowgirls in each event qualify for the short go-round Saturday night.
PHOTOS: CNFR Wednesday Performance
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
CNFR
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN