Missouri Valley College's Roy Lee finds success in his fourth CNFR

On a team filled with roughstock competitors at the College National Finals Rodeo, Missouri Valley College senior Roy Lee is an outlier. While the majority of the team enters the Ford Wyoming Center from the bucking chutes, Lee and junior steer wrestler Tucker Alberts come out of the horseshoe end of the arena.

And while Alberts is competing in his first college finals, Lee is a CNFR veteran. The Mount Vernon, Arkansas, cowboy finished 23rd in 2018 and 13th in 2019 in tie-down roping. He also qualified for the last year’s CNFR before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee’s latest CNFR got off to a solid start Monday as he placed third in the first go-round of steer wrestling with a 5.0-second run and fifth in tie down with a 9.0-second run. Unfortunately for Lee, Tuesday was not as productive as he had a no-time in both events.

Despite the touch luck, Lee took it all in stride.

“That’s why you enter more rodeos,” he said. “Today I just wasn’t firing on all pistons. It wasn’t God’s plan, I guess.

“I had a good calf but he got up. In steer wrestling (the steer) immediately went right and my hazer was doing all he could but we just couldn’t make it work.”