With less than two months remaining for cowboys and cowgirls to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, a handful of homegrown competitors as well as one with Wyoming ties, are in position to end their season in Las Vegas.

The top 15 competitors in each event — bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and barrel racing — qualify for the 2023 NFR on Dec. 7-16 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The list includes former world champions, veterans and one rookie.

Three-time world champion (2016, ‘19, ‘22) saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston, who competed at Sheridan College, is currently No. 2 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings. The Canadian cowboy has enjoyed a strong start in August, winning the Big Sky Pro Rodeo in Great Falls, Montana; finishing third at the Richland County Fair & Rodeo in Sidney, Montana; and finishing sixth at the Home on the Range Champions Ride in Sentinel Butte, North Dakota.

Thurston has pocketed more than $7,200 this month to raise his season earnings to $182,118. Sage Newman of Melstone, Montana, leads the world standings with $189,323.

Three Wyoming saddle bronc riders also are in the top 15. Hillsdale’s Brody Cress in No. 10, Daniel’s Tanner Butner is No. 11 and Casper’s Q Taylor is No. 12.

Cress has qualified for the past six NFRs and won NFR average titles in 2017, 2019 and 2021. This month Cress won the Dodge City (Kansas) Roundup Rodeo and was third at the Home on the Range Champions Ride to earn nearly $16,000.

Butner, who made his NFR debut last year, has struggled to start the month but has been inside the top 15 throughout the season.

Taylor continued his strong summer by winning the Richland County Fair & Rodeo and finishing second at the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colorado, to grab more than $6,600. The native of Canada rodeoed at Casper College the past two years.

Bareback rider Cole Reiner of Buffalo is No. 4 in the world standings as he looks to qualify for the NFR for the fourth year in a row. The former Casper College cowboy is looking to build momentum after earning a three-way split for the top spot at Cheyenne Frontier Days two weeks ago.

While no other competitors with in-state ties are currently inside the top 15, there are some who are knocking at the door. The list includes former Casper College saddle bronc rider Shorty Garrett (No. 20), former Eastern Wyoming College tie-down roper Riley Pruitt (No. 21) and former Casper College team roping heeler Trey Yates (No. 25).

Last month’s College National Finals Rodeo at the Ford Wyoming Center produced three national champions who are looking to punch their ticket to the Thomas & Mack.

Bull rider Tristen Hutchings, who finished third in the world standings last year in his rookie campaign, is currently No. 5 in the world standings.

Barrel racer Taycie Matthews, who helped lead the University of West Alabama to the team title, is No. 6 in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world standings.

Damian Brennan, who tied for the saddle bronc average championship, is No. 14 in the world standings.

Other 2023 CNFR competitors inside the top 15 are: bareback bronc riders Kade Sonnier (No. 3) and Sam Petersen (No. 13).