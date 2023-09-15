The clock is ticking on the 2023 pro rodeo regular season.

With just a handful of rodeos remaining, cowboys and cowgirls are making a push to secure a top-15 finish and earn a spot in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 7-16 in Las Vegas.

The list of NFR hopefuls includes two Wyoming cowboys — Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner and Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress — and three others with Wyoming ties.

Reiner is currently No. 8 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $127,010. The former Casper College cowboy has qualified for the NFR the past three years.

Cress enters the week No. 12 in the saddle bronc world standings with $119,269 on the season. The Cheyenne East grad is trying to lock down his seventh consecutive trip to the NFR, where he has won three average titles (2017, 2019, 2021).

Also in saddle bronc, Zeke Thurston (Sheridan College) is No. 3 with $210,866; Q Taylor (Casper College) is No. 15 with $114,361; and Tanner Butner (Daniel) is No. 16 with $110,987.

Thurston is a three-time world champ (2016, 2019, 2022) who will be making his ninth consecutive trip to the NFR. Last year, the Canadian bronc rider set a saddle bronc earnings record with nearly $400,000.

Taylor is vying for his first trip to Vegas. The former T-Bird also is No. 2 in the Resistol rookie standings.

Butner enters the weekend less than $3,500 behind Taylor as he tries to make it back to Vegas for the second year in a row.

Also on the circuit:

Rookie Keenan Hays has already set a bareback season earnings record with $237,546. Clint Cannon set the mark of $233,504 in 2009, which included his NFR winnings.

Seven-time world champ Stetson Wright has moved to the top of the leader board in all-around, saddle bronc and bull riding.

Other event leaders are: steer wrestler Dalton Massey, tie-down roper Riley Webb, team ropers Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira, barrel racer Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and breakaway roper Hali Williams.