Tuker Carricato is in perfect position to defend his national title.

The bareback bronc rider from Saratoga scored 80 points to place second in the first go-round of the National High School Finals Rodeo, which begins its second go Wednesday night at the Camplex Event Center in Gillette. Wacey Schalla from Arapaho, Oklahoma, won the first go with an 80.5.

Carricato was one of eight in-state cowboys to finish in the top 20 of the first round. Bull rider Hayden Welsh from Gillette, the defending reserve champ in the event, finished fifth with a 75.0-point ride. In addition, Midwest's Jace Mayfield placed sixth in tie-down roping with a 10.17-second run; team ropers Kash Reynolds (Rozet) and Talon Larson (Gillette) were 11th with a time of 8.14 seconds and the team of Keyton Hayden (Gillette) and Austin Pixley (Sundance) placed 15th with an 8.38; and Thermopolis bareback bronc rider was 20th with a score of 65.

Bohdi Coombs, who lives in Broomfield, Colorado, but competes for the Wyoming team, was sixth in steer wrestling with a 4.77.

The Wyoming boys team is third in the team standings with 960 points, trailing Texas (1,965 points) and Utah (1,132).

For the in-state girls team, which is seventh in the standings, Rozet's Shayda Lesmeister leads the all-around rookie cowgirl standings and Sheridan's Abagail Olson leads the all-around standings.

Lesmeister placed 18th in barrel racing with a 17.732 and 26th in pole bending with a 20.687. Olson was seventh in barrel racing with a 17.490 and tied for eighth in pole bending with a 20.253.

Wright's Caitlin Moore won the first go of pole bending with a 19.66-second run.

Other first-round winners were: Cooper Jacobs of Benjamin, Utah (bull riding); Traven Sharon of Ordland, Colorado (saddle bronc); Peter Haas of Neola, Utah (steer wrestling); Rowdy Jax McGee of Lewiston, Utah (tie-down roping); Brady Garner and Tyler Porter of Mississippi (team roping); Aden Bernhagen of Corsicana, Texas (boys cutting); Piper Cordes of Wall, South Dakota (barrel racing); Kieley Walz of Ainsworth, Nebraska (breakaway roping); Hannah Fullmer of Logandale, Nevada (goat tying); Laney Walker of DeRidder, Louisiana (girls cutting); and Will Jones of Allerton, Iowa (reined cow horse).

The NHSFR second round finishes Saturday morning. The championship round, which features the top 12 competitors in each event, is Saturday night.