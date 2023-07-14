Roedy Farrell is building momentum for next week.

The recent Thermopolis graduate rode Silver Spurs Club’s Current Delivery for 83.0 points Wednesday night to move into third place at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo in Casper.

Farrell was scheduled to compete Friday at the Silver State Stampede in Elko, Nevada, before returning to Casper for the short go-round. It’s all a warmup for the National High School Finals Rodeo, which begins Sunday in Gillette.

“This summer has been kind of crazy because I just started pro rodeoing and I’m still figuring this stuff out,” Farrell said after his ride Wednesday. “It’s been a little wild but I’m having a lot of fun doing it.”

Farrell has enjoyed a strong start to his pro career. Following a second-place finish in bareback at the Wyoming State High School Finals last month, he has had five top-5 finishes on the pro circuit.

“I’ve just been going wherever I can get into,” he said. “I’ve been to seven or eight rodeos and I’ve been winning money at most of them.

“And I’ve learned so much from guys like Cole Reiner, who has helped me out a lot and has taught me a lot about riding bucking horses.”

Reiner, a Buffalo native, is currently No. 4 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

Farrell was a three-time state wrestling champ for the Bobcats, but will trade in his wrestling shoes for cowboy boots at the next level.

“I’m going to Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, this fall,” Farrell said. “Their facilities and their practice stock blew me away as soon as I walked in. It’s going to be fun.”

Farrell tied for seventh in the average at last year’s NHSFR, with Saratoga rising senior Tuker Carricato winning the average title.

***

Hadley Thompson will be a busy cowgirl next week in Gillette.

The Yoder native is scheduled to compete in barrel racing, breakaway roping, goat tying and pole bending at the NHSFR, which begins its seven-day run Sunday night at the Camplex Event Center.

Thompson won the breakaway and goat tying during the high school rodeo season, finished fourth in barrels and tied for fourth in poles. Thompson will be looking to follow in her sister Haiden Thompson’s footsteps after Haiden, a freshman at Gillette College, won the all-around title at the College National Finals Rodeo last month in Casper.

Hadley Thompson is the only Wyoming contestant competing in four events at the NHSFR, but seven others will compete in multiple events.

Gillette’s Keyton Hayden, who finished atop the boys cutting standings, will also compete in tie-down roping and team roping with Sundance’s Austin Pixley.

Two-event cowboys are Midwest’s Jace Mayfield (steer wrestling, tie-down) and Gillette’s Talon Larson (tie-down and team roping with Rozet’s Kash Reynolds). For the cowgirls, Gillette’s RaeLee Caldwell will compete in breakaway and goat tying, Rozet’s Shayda Lesmeister in barrels and poles, Sheridan’s Abagail Olson in barrels and poles, and Torrington’s Baleigh Lane in girls cutting and reined cow horse.

In addition to Carricato and Farrell, the Wyoming team features four other competitors who advanced to the championship go-round last year. Gillette bull rider Hayden Welsh finished second in the average, Caldwell was fourth in goat tying, Rozet’s Kaeley Hutchison was fifth in breakaway and Greybull’s Jake Schlattman was seventh in saddle bronc.

The first go-round runs Sunday night through Wednesday morning, with the second go running Wednesday night through Saturday morning. The short go, which includes the top 12 competitors in each event, is next Saturday night.

The Wyoming girls finished second in the team standings behind Texas last year while the boys were third.