National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association cancels spring season
COLLEGE RODEO

National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association cancels spring season

CNFR: Saturday

Tarleton State tie-down roper Haven Meged jumps off his horse after roping his calf during the College National Finals Rodeo championship round on June 15, 2019 at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association released a statement Monday that all spring rodeo seasons in each of the NIRA's 11 regions were being canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Central Rocky Mountain Region, which includes Casper College, announced it would hold only two spring rodeos -- Casper College's Ropin' and Riggin' Days on April 17-19 and the University of Wyoming's Laramie River Rendezvous on April 24-26.

The cancellation of the CRMR season means the region's representatives for the College National Finals Rodeo, which is scheduled for June 14-20 at the Casper Events Center, will be determined by the final fall standings. Therefore, the University of Wyoming men's and women's teams are the CRMR champs and the Casper College men's and women's teams finished second. The top two teams in each region, along with the top three finishers in each event, qualify for the CNFR.

UW rodeo coach Beau Clark said in a release the NIRA is scheduled to meet May 14 to make a decision on the CNFR. Calls to the NIRA office, which is located in Walla Walla, Washington, were not returned Monday. However, Casper Events Center director Brad Murphy said with 10 weeks remaining before the CNFR was scheduled to begin, he was "playing it by ear" until he heard from the NIRA.

