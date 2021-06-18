National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association names Jim Dewey Brown as commissioner

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association announced Friday that Jim Dewey Brown will take over as NIRA commissioner beginning on Jan. 1, 2022. Brown, who has been the arena director and production manager for the College National Finals Rodeo since 2009, takes over for Roger Walters, who held the position the previous 13 years before announcing his retirement earlier this year.

“I’m honored and excited to take on this challenge,” Brown said in a release. “I’ve been involved with this organization as a competitor, coach, and production manager. I love college rodeo. It has been a blessing for me and I will work hard to see it be a blessing to others.”

Brown was a competitor for Tarleton State in 1999-2000 before moving on to become the head coach at New Mexico State, where he was named the NIRA Coach of the Year in 2007.

During Thursday night's performance, Walters was recognized for his many years with the NIRA and Casper mayor Steve Freel presented him with a bronze statue cast by local resident Chris Navarro.

“Being commissioner of the NIRA has been an honor and a privilege,” Walters said.

