Northwestern Oklahoma State bulldoggers find CNFR success on standout horse Whiskers

Bridger Anderson had the fastest time of any steer wrestler Tuesday night at the first performance of the College National Finals Rodeo.
The real star of the show, however, may have been his horse.
Northwestern Oklahoma State teammate Riley Westhaver finished in 4.0 seconds, one-tenth of a second behind Anderson, while riding Anderson's horse, Whiskers.
Westhaver said five or six competitors have been riding Whiskers at the CNFR.
"He's one of those horses that anybody can get on and anybody can win on," Westhaver said. "... He's a winning machine, that's for sure."
Cal Poly-SLO's Grant Peterson — riding his own horse, Chicago — matched Westhaver with a 4.0 of his own. Prior to the third go-round, no rider had recorded a time better than 4.1 (McNeese State's Gavin Soileau).
"It's crazy," Peterson said of all the impressive scores Tuesday night. "Bulldogging, it's a lot of great people. I didn't get to see them because I was in the back alley waiting, but it's awesome. It's cool seeing people do good."
He is now atop the average with a three-run time of 23.8 seconds. Brek Sanderson of College of Southern Idaho is the only other rider to have put down three times (35.8 seconds).
"I had a little tough luck in the first round," Peterson said. "I broke out pretty quick, but I've been good on my other steers, so hopefully it holds out for a spot in the short go. That'd be awesome."
Among the steer wrestlers with two times recorded, none are ahead of Anderson (8.4 seconds) and Westhaver (16.9) in the average — at least for the moment.
Whiskers has a lot to do with that.
"He's a heck of an athlete, and he's a really, really, really special kind of horse," Westhaver said. "I'm super happy to be able to ride him, and it makes my job real simple."
Anderson, the defending CNFR champion in steer wrestling, bought Whiskers in 2017 from Tyler and Jackie Schau of Diamond S Performance Horses, who first taught Anderson how to steer wrestle, he said. Whiskers' father, Teller Cartel, earned more than $1.2 million as a racehorse, according to StallioneSearch.com.
"He's always been a winner, and he kind of knows it," Anderson said of Whiskers, who is now 12. "He's a bit of a jock. He won Cheyenne one year, he brought me to the college finals win here, a junior NFR win, helped me make the NFR. He's a pretty amazing animal."
It's not unusual, Anderson said, for bulldoggers to share horses — even if it means helping out a cowboy who's competing against you.
"In rodeo in general but especially the steer wrestling, the camaraderie is huge," he said. "It's almost like a brotherhood, kind of a team kind of deal. You always want to help your buddies win. You always want to help everybody out.
"Really, you're not competing against each other. You're more competing against the stock that your on. I want everybody to win. I just want to win a little more than them."
Tuesday, at least — by one-tenth of a second — he got his wish against Westhaver.
"It's a tight rivalry between the two of us," Anderson said. "We always go back and forth. He actually beat me in the region this year. We're always trying to beat each other, but it just fires each other up.
"Because when one person's doing good, then the other one wants to do good and you just kind of get on a roll. It's what we like."
