Northwestern Oklahoma State bulldoggers find CNFR success on standout horse Whiskers

"In rodeo in general but especially the steer wrestling, the camaraderie is huge," he said. "It's almost like a brotherhood, kind of a team kind of deal. You always want to help your buddies win. You always want to help everybody out.

"Really, you're not competing against each other. You're more competing against the stock that your on. I want everybody to win. I just want to win a little more than them."

Tuesday, at least — by one-tenth of a second — he got his wish against Westhaver.

"It's a tight rivalry between the two of us," Anderson said. "We always go back and forth. He actually beat me in the region this year. We're always trying to beat each other, but it just fires each other up.

"Because when one person's doing good, then the other one wants to do good and you just kind of get on a roll. It's what we like."

