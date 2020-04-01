Officials expect to make decision on College National Finals Rodeo on May 14

“I’ve been in touch with a few of the kids,” Casper College coach Jhett Johnson said, “and right now everyone is pretty much restricted to just practicing. If the college finals does take place these kids are going to show up there rusty, but that’s going to be the same for everybody.”

Johnson added that while it’s easier for timed-event competitors to practice on their own, it’s “tough for those roughstock kids.”

Obviously, it’s tough for everyone right now. But Johnson and Neely remain hopeful the CNFR will go on, even if the situation is less than ideal. Neely; NIRA commissioner Roger Walters; and the NIRA board, which consists of faculty directors and student directors from each NIRA region, will meet (likely via video-conferencing) May 14 to make a recommendation on whether to hold the CNFR.

“Our final decision will be made with the state of Wyoming, the Natrona County public health and the (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations at that time,” Neely said. “The board will have an input, but the final decision will be made based on public health.”

Neely described the past few weeks as a “whirlwind.” The NIRA offices, which are located in Walla Walla, Washington, have been shut down since mid-March, forcing Neely and the rest of the NIRA staff to work remotely.