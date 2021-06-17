Pacean DeLeeuw, Chadron Coffield sit 1-2 in CNFR steer wrestling average

Pacean DeLeeuw was not the fastest steer wrestler on Wednesday night at the College National Finals Rodeo.

In his third go-round, DeLeeuw posted a time of 8.2 seconds — a solid time. However, he did have the most acrobatic performance of the night, and that, along with his time, moved him to the top of the average leaderboard with a three-run time of 18.9 seconds.

The Cisco College student was off to a fast start heading out of the chute Wednesday night. But he landed on top of the steer with so much momentum that he and the steer flipped forward, with the steer partially landing on him; only for DeLeeuw to regroup and flip the steer back over on its back — drawing oohh's and aahh's from the crowd at the Ford Wyoming Center.

“The steer just came into me for no reason,” DeLeeuw said. “I kind of got popped up on top of ‘em. I just knew I had to catch the horns at that point because I didn’t have the go I wanted. I caught him, we flipped, and then I just knew I had to get up and hustle through the run.”

DeLeeuw, a native of Alberta, Canada, goes to school outside of Fort Worth, Texas. He started school in the fall, but as soon as he found out he qualified for the CNFR, he immediately phoned his dad and told him he wasn’t coming home for a while. He needed to start practicing immediately.