Pacean DeLeeuw, Chadron Coffield sit 1-2 in CNFR steer wrestling average

Pacean DeLeeuw was not the fastest steer wrestler on Wednesday night at the College National Finals Rodeo.
In his third go-round, DeLeeuw posted a time of 8.2 seconds — a solid time. However, he did have the most acrobatic performance of the night, and that, along with his time, moved him to the top of the average leaderboard with a three-run time of 18.9 seconds.
The Cisco College student was off to a fast start heading out of the chute Wednesday night. But he landed on top of the steer with so much momentum that he and the steer flipped forward, with the steer partially landing on him; only for DeLeeuw to regroup and flip the steer back over on its back — drawing oohh's and aahh's from the crowd at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Somehow, Pacean DeLeeuw of Cisco College took the lead in the steer wrestling average here. #CNFR pic.twitter.com/Ge5Ap8HqIv— Casper Star-Tribune rodeo (@CSTrodeo) June 17, 2021
“The steer just came into me for no reason,” DeLeeuw said. “I kind of got popped up on top of ‘em. I just knew I had to catch the horns at that point because I didn’t have the go I wanted. I caught him, we flipped, and then I just knew I had to get up and hustle through the run.”
DeLeeuw, a native of Alberta, Canada, goes to school outside of Fort Worth, Texas. He started school in the fall, but as soon as he found out he qualified for the CNFR, he immediately phoned his dad and told him he wasn’t coming home for a while. He needed to start practicing immediately.
His parents tried to cross the northern border to meet him in the Lone Star state, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection turned the DeLeeuws back and told them they had to get on an airplane to enter the country.
“(My dad) wasn’t too happy about that, but he made it and he’s happy,” DeLeeuw said.
Attending his first CNFR, the Albertan-Texan cowboy is soaking it all in. The college finals have been everything he’s imagined and more. Now, he’s close to winning a steer wrestling national championship.
His closest competitor, the University of Wyoming's Chadron Coffield, trails him by 4.8 seconds.
Coffield posted the fourth-fastest time of the third go-round Wednesday, pinning his steer in 7.3 seconds, pushing him to second place with a three-run time of 23.7 seconds.
Riding a young horse named Moustache, Coffield noticed his horse was really nervous in the chute. The energy at the arena was a little too much for the green horse, causing a bad get-off.
Luckily, Moustache is one of the fastest horses Coffield has ever ridden in his life, and Coffield’s hazer, Cauy Pokorny of Laramie County Community College, aligned the steer perfectly for Coffield to recover.
Coffield glided off his horse and landed onto the steer, causing them to crash into Pokorny. They slid a few more feet until Coffield grabbed the steer by the horns and wrestled him down.
“There's so much energy in the building," Coffield said. "When the fans go crazy and the music's playing, this is one of the loudest arenas that I've ever been at. It just fills you with energy, even if you try not to."
But that raucous energy can also be a disadvantage if you have a young horse like Coffield does. The college finals is Moustache's first rodeo. Coffield tried everything he could to help him prepare, but he acknowledged that it's hard to prepare for something as energetic as the CNFR.
"It's kind of one of the things that they have to experience it and learn on their own," Coffield said. "I just have to be patient with him and realize that he might not be the horse I want him to be right now. But, by next year, he's going to be that horse."
Young horse and all, Coffield has a chance to win it all in steer wrestling. He credits the support he's gotten from UW, and all he wants to do is win to show gratitude to the school, the state and all the supporters.
"When they announce that you're from Wyoming the whole crowd goes wild," Coffield said. "It's cool to have the pride and support. It's unreal, really. I'm just grateful to be a part of the program."