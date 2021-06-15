Panola College's Michael Womack goes 3-for-3 to take lead in saddle bronc

As much as he tried not to think about it, Michael Womack knew he had an opportunity.
The only question was could he take advantage of it in his first showing at the College National Finals Rodeo?
The freshman from Panola College answered that in the affirmative with his third saddle bronc ride during Tuesday’s performance round at the Ford Wyoming Center. Womack’s score of 68.5 tied his highest of the week. More importantly for him, he was the first rider in the event to turn in qualifying rides in each of the first three go-rounds, making him the leader in the average with 204.5 total points.
“It’s the start of the third round,” Womack said. “Anything can still happen within the next few days before we get (to the finals). It’s anybody’s game still.”
Womack sits 5.5 points ahead of his next-closest competitor in the average, College of Southern Idaho’s Russell Kay, who took his turn after Womack and became the second rider in the saddle bronc to go 3-for-3. Kay had a chance to surpass Womack in the average after posting scores of 70 and 72 in the first two rounds, but his third ride only garnered a score of 57.
Hill College's Parker Fleet notched the highest score of the night with an 80.
More riders will get a chance to make it a sweep of the first three go-rounds during Wednesday’s performance, including Clarendon College’s Cash Wilson, Western Texas College’s Dylan Schofield and University of Wyoming senior Garrett Uptain, who made up the top 3 in the average through the first two rounds.
None of them have scored lower than 71.5 through their first two rides, so Womack’s lead may not last all the way to Thursday. But, at the very least, Womack has all but clinched a spot in Saturday’s championship round by not yet getting bucked.
“I think it’s very important to go in with three scores,” Womack said. “There are going to be a lot of guys here that ride three. There’s a bunch of guys here that ride really good, and you’re just hoping you’re blessed enough to make it to the short round and see what happens then.”
Bareback bronc riding
McNeese State’s Waylon Bourgeois continued his strong week of bareback riding by taking the lead in the event while local rider Jake Kesl had the highest score of Tuesday’s performance to make a leap in the average.
Kesl, who rides for Gillette College, notched a third-round score of 76, bouncing back from a dip to 62 in his second go-round to match his highest score of the week. It moved him from 16th place to second in the average with 214 total points.
“I kind of thought that I needed to go for it and try to catch up a little bit,” Kesl said. “I felt like I was behind after that second round.”
Like Kesl, Bourgeois had a qualifying ride for the third straight go-round. His score of 71.5 was his lowest of the week, but after scoring 78 or higher in each of the first two rounds, it was still good enough to make him the leader at 231 total points.
The third go-round in the bareback will continue during Wednesday’s performance, but Bourgeois is in as good of a position as he could’ve hoped to be through his first three rides.
“That’s why we do it. We’re coming to win,” said Bourgeois, who’s competing at the CNFR for the second time. “You’ve just got to keep the right mindset. I’m going to come in for the short round and do the same thing.”
Bull riding
The chase for a bull-riding title has turned into a matter of surviving for competitors this week, which is what Mason Ward believed he did with his third ride.
The sophomore from Southeastern Oklahoma State notched the highest score of Tuesday’s performance with a 73.5. It was also Ward’s first qualifying ride after he failed to cover in each of his first two go-rounds.
“If I wanted to stay until the short round, we had to get something done,” Ward said.
Ward drew a veteran bull, Triple V Rodeo’s Greystone, for his third ride. As one of the taller bull riders competing this week, Ward, who stands more than 6 feet, said that made all the difference.
“I have longer legs and a longer torso, so it’s got to take a little bit bigger bull (for me),” Ward said. “He’s just an older bull. He wasn’t a calf. He’s bigger across the back. So, yeah, he was just bigger and had something to get a hold of for sure.”
Despite having just the one score to his name, Ward still finds himself in second place in the average among the riders who’ve completed three go-rounds. Mid-Plains Community College’s Koby Jacobson (68.5) was the only other bull rider to cover during Tuesday’s performance.
The event has only produced 14 qualifying rides so far.
