Panola College's Michael Womack goes 3-for-3 to take lead in saddle bronc

None of them have scored lower than 71.5 through their first two rides, so Womack’s lead may not last all the way to Thursday. But, at the very least, Womack has all but clinched a spot in Saturday’s championship round by not yet getting bucked.

“I think it’s very important to go in with three scores,” Womack said. “There are going to be a lot of guys here that ride three. There’s a bunch of guys here that ride really good, and you’re just hoping you’re blessed enough to make it to the short round and see what happens then.”

Bareback bronc riding

McNeese State’s Waylon Bourgeois continued his strong week of bareback riding by taking the lead in the event while local rider Jake Kesl had the highest score of Tuesday’s performance to make a leap in the average.

Kesl, who rides for Gillette College, notched a third-round score of 76, bouncing back from a dip to 62 in his second go-round to match his highest score of the week. It moved him from 16th place to second in the average with 214 total points.

“I kind of thought that I needed to go for it and try to catch up a little bit,” Kesl said. “I felt like I was behind after that second round.”