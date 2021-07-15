PRCA rodeo action continues in Casper and Sheridan

Barrel racers took center stage during the second performance of the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo on Wednesday night at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper.

Jordon Briggs, who is currently No. 10 in the world standings, took the lead with a 16.81-second run, which was just enough to hold off No. 1 Shelley Morgan, who had a 16.82. In all, nine barrel racers posted times that were faster than the 17.33 turned in by Nellie Miller on Tuesday night.

The only other change at the top of the leaderboard Wednesday came in saddle bronc riding where Layton Green scored 84.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Payback. That was enough to overtake brothers Ryder and Rusty Wright, who were tied at the top with 83-point rides. Jacobs Crawley moved into fourth with an 81.5.

Both Green and Crawley, the 2015 world champ, are looking for a push to finish in the top 15 and qualify for the National Finals Rodeo this December in Las Vegas. Heading into the week, Green was No. 1 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings while Crawley was No. 17.

Joe Wilson continues to lead steer wrestling with his 13.4-second run from Tuesday and Tanner Green and Clay Futrell are still atop the team roping with a 5.4. Neil Dove had a 13.4 in tie-down roping to tie Hunter Reaume for the lead.