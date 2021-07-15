PRCA rodeo action continues in Casper and Sheridan

Barrel racers took center stage during the second performance of the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo on Wednesday night at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper.
Jordon Briggs, who is currently No. 10 in the world standings, took the lead with a 16.81-second run, which was just enough to hold off No. 1 Shelley Morgan, who had a 16.82. In all, nine barrel racers posted times that were faster than the 17.33 turned in by Nellie Miller on Tuesday night.
The only other change at the top of the leaderboard Wednesday came in saddle bronc riding where Layton Green scored 84.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Payback. That was enough to overtake brothers Ryder and Rusty Wright, who were tied at the top with 83-point rides. Jacobs Crawley moved into fourth with an 81.5.
Both Green and Crawley, the 2015 world champ, are looking for a push to finish in the top 15 and qualify for the National Finals Rodeo this December in Las Vegas. Heading into the week, Green was No. 1 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings while Crawley was No. 17.
Joe Wilson continues to lead steer wrestling with his 13.4-second run from Tuesday and Tanner Green and Clay Futrell are still atop the team roping with a 5.4. Neil Dove had a 13.4 in tie-down roping to tie Hunter Reaume for the lead.
Action also kicked off Wednesday at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, with some big names grabbing the top spots in their respective events.
Six-time world champion bull rider Sage Kimzey, who leads the world standings, moved to the top of the leaderboard with an 84.5 on Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics' Matrix.
In bareback bronc riding, No. 3 Clayton Biglow set the pace with an 89 on Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics' Great Nation. Wyatt Denny is second with an 86.5 and Ranchester's Seth Hardwick is third with an 86. Jack Bentz leads saddle bronc with an 86.5.
In the timed events, Kyle Broce leads the first go-round of steer wrestling with a 4.4-second run and the average with a two-run time of 10.0. Cade Staton is atop the second go-round with a 4.8.
In tie-down roping, Zack Jongbloed leads the first go with an 8.2, Taylor Santos the second go with a 7.8 and Ty Harris the average with a 17.4. Team roping leaders in the first go are J.B. James and Brock Hanson with a 5.3 and Jhett Trenary and Trevor Schnaufer with a 5.2 in the second go. Hallie Hanssen is atop the barrel racing with a 17.17.
Both rodeos run through Saturday.