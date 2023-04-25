PRCA/WPRA World Standings
Through April 16
ALL-AROUND: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $153,429; 2, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Alberta, $63,483; 3, Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, MS, $48,659; 4, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, $46,652; 5, Trevor Hale, Perryton, TX, $40,837.
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: 1, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX, $115,724; 2, Keenan Hayes, Hayden, CO, $95,777; 3, Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT, $55,737; 4, Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, TX, $55,098; 5, Jayco Roper, Oktaha, OK, $42,675; 6, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, NE, $40,633; 7, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA, $39,139; 8, Kade Sonnier, Carencro, LA, $38,908; 9, Luke Thrash, Bastrop, LA, $37,907; 10, Sam Petersen, Helena, MT, $36,474; 11, Jacob Lees, Caldwell, ID, $35,982; 12, Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA, $35,916; 13, Chad Rutherford, Hillsboro, TX, $34,706; 14, Dean Thompson, Altamont, UT, $34,635; 15, Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, IA, $32,927; 16, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, $32,127; 29, Donny Proffit, Diamondville, $16,238.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $104,247; 2, Sage Newman, Melstone, MT, $96,806; 3, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, $70,265; 4, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT, $51,326; 5, Ben Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, $50,827; 6, Kade Bruno, Challis, ID, $49,675; 7, Tanner Butner, Daniel, $47,442; 8, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, $47,126; 9, Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT, $44,253; 10, Cash Wilson, Wall, SD, $44,063; 11, Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, TX, $44,039; 12, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, $43,102; 13, Wyatt Casper, Miami, TX, $41,617; 14, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD, $38,087; 15, Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, $37,111; 16, Brody Wells, Powell, $33,277; 19, Q Taylor, Casper, $28,917.
BULL RIDING: 1, Ky Hamilton, Australia, $107,405; 2, Josh Frost, Randlett, UT, $89,519; 3, Jeff Askey, Athens, TX, $83,555; 4, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $71,536; 5, Trey Holston, Fort Scott, KS, $60,226; 6, Ernie Courson, Okeechobee, FL, $52,116; 7, T Parker, Winnie, TX, $48,186; 8, Koby Radley, Holden, LA, $44,888; 9, Trey Benton, Richards, TX, $44,691; 10, Chance Schott, McLaughlin, SD, $44,226; 11, Coy Thorson, Fergus Falls, MN, $43,572; 12, Creek Young, Rogersville, MO, $41,310; 13, Jestyn Woodward, Custer, SD, $40,392; 14, Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA, $40,073; 15, Cody Teel, Kountze, TX, $39,644; 17, Sage Kimzey, Salado, TX, $38,382.
STEER WRESTLING: 1, Dalton Massey, Hermiston, OR, $91,895; 2, Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR, $62,955; 3, Will Lummus, Byhalia, MS, $49,369; 4, Ty Erickson, Helena, MT, $44,687; 5, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, LA, $44,091; 6, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA, $42,755; 7, Cody Devers, Balko, OK, $38,140; 8, Tucker Allen, Oak View, CA, $36,795; 9, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL, $30,990; 10, Stan Branco, Chowchilla, CA, $28,994; 11, Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC, $28,287; 12, Joshua Hefner, Knoxville, TN, $26,441; 13, Stockton Graves, Alva, OK, $25,778; 14, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND, $25,384; 15, Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD, $24,372.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: 1, Riley Webb, Denton, TX, $112,536; 2, Hunter Herrin, Apache, OK, $60,749; 3, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX, $52,170; 4, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM, $41,791; 5, Trevor Hale, Perryton, TX, $40,565; 6, Michael Otero, Lowndesboro, AL, $40,292; 7, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, $39,284; 8, Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE, $38,324; 9, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, $37,813; 10, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $37,324; 11, Blane Cox, Cameron, TX, $29,774; 12, Haven Meged, Miles City, MT, $27,172; 13, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, ID, $26,764; 14, Justin Smith, Leesville, LA, $25,917; 15, Cash Enderli, Liberty, TX, $25,269.
TEAM ROPING (HEADERS): 1, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT, $75,835; 2, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL, $59,204; 3, Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK, $56,165; 4, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL, $49,143; 5, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA, $41,453; 6, Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, MS, $38,157; 7, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA, $34,279; 8, J.C. Yeahquo, Mandaree, ND, $31,491; 9, Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, TX, $29,560; 10, Jake Clay, Sapulpa, OK, $29,144; 11, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, SC, $24,036; 12, Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, AZ, $22,713; 13, Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA, $22,614; 14, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN, $22,510; 15, Manny Egusquiza, Hico, TX, $22,462.
TEAM ROPING (HEELERS): 1, Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, $75,835; 2, Buddy Hawkins, Stephenville, TX, $56,165; 3, Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD, $49,143; 4, Justin Davis, Cottonwood, CA, $44,266; 5, Junior Nogueira, Spain, $41,453; 6, Cole Curry, Liberty, MS, $38,157; 7, Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX, $35,750; 8, Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, OK, $33,088; 9, L.J.Yeahquo, Mandaree, ND, $31,491; 10, Patrick Smith, Lipan, TX, $29,560; 11, Corey Hendrick, Bedias, TX, $26,095; 12, Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX, $24,036; 13, Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX, $23,457; 14, Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA, $22,614; 15, Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO, $22,510; 19, Sid Sporer, Cody, $21,400.
BARREL RACING: 1, Jordon Briggs, Tolar, TX, $87,895; 2, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, TX, $65,265; 3, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, TX, $50,368; 4, Sissy Winn, Chapman, TX, $48,066; 5, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX, $43,259; 6, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $43,036; 7, Molly Otto, Grand Forks, ND, $38,622; 8, Jimmie Smith-Tew, McDade, TX, $35,658; 9, Kelly Allen, Stephenville, TX, $33,388; 10, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK, $32,725; 11, Margo Crowther, North Fort Myers, FL, $32,449; 12, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD, $31,867; 13, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $31,680; 14, Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX, $28,414; 15, Ilyssa Riley, Hico, TX, $28,017; 21, Amanda Welsh, Stephenville, TX, $22,483.
BREAKAWAY ROPING: 1, Hali Williams, Comanche, TX, $91,914; 2, Joey Williams, Volborg, MT, $44,731; 3, Cheyanne Guillory, Kingston, OK, $40,532; 4, Tiffany Schieck, Floresville, TX, $39,249; 5, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, TX, $38,679; 6, Erin Johnson, Fowler, CO, $34,731; 7, Sarah Angelone, Lipan, TX, $27,759; 8, Samantha Fulton, Miller, SD, $25,830; 9, JJ Hampton, Stephenville, TX, $22,734; 10, Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, SD, $22,579; 11, Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, AZ, $21,891; 12, Josie Conner, Iowa, LA, $20,967; 13, Ashley Goforth, Azle, TX, $19,318; 14, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, TX, $19,175; 15, Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, Canyon, TX, $19,019.