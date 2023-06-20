PRCA/WPRA standings through June 18
ALL-AROUND: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $192,304; 2, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Alberta, $69,771; 3, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, $66,775; 4, Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, MS, $53,042; 5, Trevor Hale, Perryton, TX, $49,589.
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: 1, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX, $126,881; 2, Keenan Hayes, Hayden, CO, $121,434; 3, Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, TX, $85,470; 4, Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT, $69,021; 5, Jayco Roper, Oktaha, OK, $55,933; 6, Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA, $55,302; 7, Kade Sonnier, Carencro, LA, $48,460; 8, Dean Thompson, Altamont, UT, $46,895; 9, Luke Thrash, Bastrop, LA, $46,638; 10, Jacob Lees, Caldwell, ID, $46,186; 11, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN, $45,806; 12, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, $45,608; 13, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA, $45,123; 14, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA, $44,381; 15, Chad Rutherford, Hillsboro, TX, $41,550; 36, Donny Proffit, Diamondville, $22,233.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: 1, Sage Newman, Melstone, MT, $129,013; 2, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $120,210; 3, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, $106,644; 4, Kade Bruno, Challis, ID, $91,597; 5, Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT, $71,619; 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, $69,484; 7, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT, $61,146; 8, Wyatt Casper, Miami, TX, $60,237; 9, Ben Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, $59,718; 10, Tanner Butner, Daniel, $59,666; 11, Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, TX, $54,612; 12, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, $53,462; 13, Layton Green, Millarville, Alberta, $51,975; 14, Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA, $49,296; 15, Cash Wilson, Wall, SD, $48,750; 18, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD, $41,904; 19, Brody Wells, Powell, $41,274; 20, Q Taylor, Casper, $39,662.
BULL RIDING: 1, Ky Hamilton, Australia, $133,445; 2, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $124,450; 3, Josh Frost, Randlett, UT, $109,692; 4, Jestyn Woodward, Custer, SD, $94,248; 5, Jeff Askey, Athens, TX, $94,200; 6, Trey Holston, Fort Scott, KS, $79,455; 7, Sage Kimzey, Salado, TX, $78,010; 8, Cullen Telfer, Plant City, FL, $66,289; 9, T Parker, Winnie, TX, $63,240; 10, Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA, $62,935; 11, Ernie Courson, Okeechobee, FL, $60,164; 12, Cody Teel, Kountze, TX, $ 56,339; 13, Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, ID, $55,204; 14, Creek Young, Rogersville, MO, $53,585; 15, J.C. Mortensen, Paulden, AZ, $50,002.
STEER WRESTLING: 1, Dalton Massey, Hermiston, OR, $101,895; 2, Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR, $69,094; 3, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA, $60,882; 4, Will Lummus, Byhalia, MS, $55,170; 5, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, LA, $53,794; 6, Ty Erickson, Helena, MT, $47,066; 7, Cody Devers, Balko, OK, $45,237; 8, Stan Branco, Chowchilla, CA, $41,249; 9, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND, $40,600; 10, Tucker Allen, Oak View, CA, $39,793; 11, Cash Robb, Altamont, UT, $38,084; 12, Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC, $37,761; 13, Stockton Graves, Alva, OK, $34,428; 14, J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN, $32,413; 15, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL, $30,990.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: 1, Riley Webb, Denton, TX, $130,830; 2, Hunter Herrin, Apache, OK, $65,742; 3, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM, $59,941; 4, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX, $55,607; 5, Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE, $49,866; 6, Michael Otero, Lowndesboro, AL, $49,827; 7, Trevor Hale, Perryton, TX, $46,334; 8, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, $46,227; 9, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, $43,430; 10, Blane Cox, Cameron, TX, $42,494; 11, Haven Meged, Miles City, MT, $42,057; 12, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $40,437; 13, John Douch, Huntsville, TX, $39,257; 14, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA, $38,338; 15, Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX, $36,370.
TEAM ROPING (HEADERS): 1, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT, $86,066; 2, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL, $65,493; 3, Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK, $64,256; 4, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL, $53,729; 5, J.C. Yeahquo, Mandaree, ND, $44,587; 6, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA, $43,378; 7, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA, $42,054; 8, Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, MS, $40,451; 9, Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, MO, $35,160; 10, Jr. Dees, Aurora, SD, $34,237; 11, Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, TX, $32,592; 12, Jake Clay, Sapulpa, OK, $31,792; 13, Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, AZ, $30,960; 14, Hagen Peterson, Delta, UT, $28,764; 15, Kreese Thompson, Munday, TX, $28,543.
TEAM ROPING (HEELERS): 1, Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, $86,066; 2, Buddy Hawkins, Stephenville, TX, $64,256; 3, Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD, $53,729; 4, Justin Davis, Cottonwood, CA, $51,777; 5, L.J.Yeahquo, Mandaree, ND, $44,587; 6, Junior Nunes Nogueira, Spain, $43,378; 7, Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, OK, $40,962; 8, Cole Curry, Liberty, MS, $40,451; 9, Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX, $36,517; 10, Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL, $35,377; 11, Ross Ashford, Lott, TX, $34,327; 12, Patrick Smith, Lipan, TX, $32,592; 13, Corey Hendrick, Bedias, TX, $31,141; 14, Caleb Hendrix, Fallon, NV, $30, 840; 15, Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX, $29,994; 18, Sid Sporer, Cody, $26,415; 23, Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO, $25,473.
BARREL RACING: 1, Jordon Briggs, Tolar, TX, $87,509; 2, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, TX, $66,744; 3, Sissy Winn, Chapman, TX, $52,408; 4, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, TX, $51,118; 5, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $47,551; 6, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX, $47,541; 7, Kelly Allen, Stephenville, TX, $44,189; 8, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK, $43,693; 9, Jimmie Smith-Tew, McDade, TX, $40,271; 10, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $40.235; 11, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK, $39,599; 12, Summer Kosel, Glenham, SD, $39,284; 13, Molly Otto, Grand Forks, ND, $38,622; 13, Sara Winkleman, Big Lake, MN, $35,612; 15, Taycie Matthews, Wynne, AR, $35,538; 28, Amanda Welsh, Stephenville, TX, $24,004.
BREAKAWAY ROPING: 1, Hali Williams, Comanche, TX, $104,450; 2, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, TX, $53,449; 3, Cheyanne Guillory, Kingston, OK, $51,003; 4, Joey Williams, Volborg, MT, $44,123; 5, Tiffany Schieck, Floresville, TX, $43,596; 6, Erin Johnson, Fowler, CO, $38,631; 7, Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, AZ, $36,448; 8, Sarah Angelone, Lipan, TX, $36,054; 9, Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, TX, $34,363; 10, Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, TX, $33,678; 11, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, TX, $33,311; 12, Josie Conner, Iowa, LA, $32,629; 13, Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, Springtown, TX, $27,791; 14, Samantha Fulton, Miller, SD, $27,013; 15, Madison Outhier, Fulshear, TX, $24,723.