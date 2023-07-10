PRO RODEO

PRCA/WPRA standings through July 9

ALL-AROUND: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $234,026; 2, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, $107,948; 3, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Alberta, $87,728; 5, Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, MS, $58,847; 5, Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX, $58,353.

BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: 1, Keenan Hayes, Hayden, CO, $166,235; 2, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX, $129,914; 3, Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, TX, $96,674; 4, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, $87,804; 5, Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT, $81,038; 6, Jayco Roper, Oktaha, OK, $79,706; 7, Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA, $73,334; 8, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA, $75,988; 9, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN, $72,852; 10, Kade Sonnier, Carencro, LA, $62,838; 11, Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, CA, $58,560; 12, Jacob Lees, Caldwell, ID, $58,144; 13, Sam Petersen, Helena, MT, $57,875; 14, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA, $56,035; 15, Dean Thompson, Altamont, UT, $53,843; 36, Donny Proffit, Diamondville, $27,859.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING: 1, Sage Newman, Melstone, MT, $162,240; 2, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $137,445; 3, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, $132,290; 4, Kade Bruno, Challis, ID, $121,038; 5, Layton Green, Millarville, Alberta, $86,342; 6, Wyatt Casper, Miami, TX, $80,374; 7, Tanner Butner, Daniel, $80,217; 8, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, $76,260; 9, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, $76,057; 10, Ben Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, $75,565; 11, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT, $75,079; 12, Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT, $72,695; 13, Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA, $72,477; 14, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX, $59,677; 15, Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, LA, $57,774; 20, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD, $51,000; 23, Q Taylor, Casper, $45,102; 24, Brody Wells, Powell, $43,275.

BULL RIDING: 1, Ky Hamilton, Australia, $156,336; 2, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $152,240; 3, Josh Frost, Randlett, UT, $137,449; 4, Jestyn Woodward, Custer, SD, $114,979; 5, Sage Kimzey, Salado, TX, $112,641; 6, Jeff Askey, Athens, TX, $105,166; 7, Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, ID, $93,429; 8, Trey Holston, Fort Scott, KS, $84,975; 9, T Parker, Winnie, TX, $82,063; 10, Cody Teel, Kountze, TX, $80,448; 11, Hayes Weight, Goshen, UT, $71,616; 12, Creek Young, Rogersville, MO, $70,063; 13, Cullen Telfer, Plant City, FL, $66,609; 14, Ernie Courson, Okeechobee, FL, $65,509; 15, Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA, $64,475.

STEER WRESTLING: 1, Dalton Massey, Hermiston, OR, $124,186; 2, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA, $79,344; 3, Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR, $69,094; 4, Ty Erickson, Helena, MT, $68,228; 5, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, LA, $66,763; 6, Cody Devers, Balko, OK, $60,386; 7, Will Lummus, Byhalia, MS, $59,780; 8, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND, $56,845; 9, J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN, $53,352; 10, Tucker Allen, Oak View, CA, $52,562; 11, Stockton Graves, Alva, OK, $48,346; 12, Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC, $47,796; 13, Nick Guy, Sparta, WI, $47,722; 14, Cash Robb, Altamont, UT, $45,939; 15, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, ID, $43,115.

TIE-DOWN ROPING: 1, Riley Webb, Denton, TX, $172,180; 2, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM, $98,013; 3, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, $83,844; 4, Hunter Herrin, Apache, OK, $75,616; 5, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX, $71,531; 6, Haven Meged, Miles City, MT, $64,105; 7, Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX, $63,845; 8, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, $62,206; 9, Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE, $61,772; 10, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA, $61,296; 11, Michael Otero, Lowndesboro, AL, $57,830; 12, Trevor Hale, Perryton, TX, $54,995; 13, John Douch, Huntsville, TX, $54,443; 14, Blane Cox, Cameron, TX, $53,820; 15, Marcos Costa, Puerto Rico, $52,136.

TEAM ROPING (HEADERS): 1, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT, $105,724; 2, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL, $89,709; 3, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL, $83,450; 4, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA, $79,902; 5, Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK, $76,834; 6, Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, TX, $66,454; 7, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA, $57,387; 8, Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, AZ, $53,436; 9, J.C. Yeahquo, Mandaree, ND, $52,383; 10, Jr. Dees, Aurora, SD, $50,864; 11, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $49,309; 12, Brenten Hall, Jay, OK, $48,524; 13, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, SC, $47,577; 14, Keven Daniel, Franklin, TN, $46,693; 15, Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, MS, $46,255.

TEAM ROPING (HEELERS): 1, Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, $105,724; 2, Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD, $89,709; 3, Junior Nunes Nogueira, Spain, $79,902; 4, Buddy Hawkins, Stephenville, TX, $76,834; 5, Patrick Smith, Lipan, TX, $66,454; 6, Justin Davis, Cottonwood, CA, $57,201; 7, Traves Graves, Jay, OK, $52,989; 8, L.J. Yeahquo, Mandaree, ND, $52,383; 9, Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX, $51,876; 10, Ross Ashford, Lott, TX, $50,864; 11, Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX, $50,395; 12, Colter Todd, Willcox, AZ, $48,686; 13, Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX, $45,577; 14, Cole Curry, Liberty, MS, $46,255; 15, Coleby Payne, Stephenville, TX, $44,373; 20, Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO, $41,429; 38, Sid Sporer, Cody, $27,789.

BARREL RACING: 1, Jordon Briggs, Tolar, TX, $99,303; 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX, $73,691; 3, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, TX, $71,324; 4, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $67,547; 5, Emily Beisel, Weatherford, OK, $65,729; 6, Sissy Winn, Chapman, TX, $63,128; 7, Paige Jones, Wayne, OK, $60,376; 8, Ilyssa Riley, Hico, TX, $57,619; 9, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK, $57,294; 10, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK, $53,201; 11, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, TX, $52,039; 12, Kelly Allen, Stephenville, TX, $51,285; 13, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $51,094; 14, Sara Winkelman, Big Lake, MN, $45,351; 15, Taycie Matthews, Wynne, AR, $45,239; 31, Amanda Welsh, Stephenville, TX, $28,137.

BREAKAWAY ROPING: 1, Hali Williams, Comanche, TX, $104,766; 2, Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, TX, $70,007; 3, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, TX, $64,112; 4, Cheyanne Guillory, Kingston, OK, $61,363; 5, Sarah Angelone, Lipan, TX, $54,818; 6, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, TX, $50,988; 7, Joey Williams, Volborg, MT, $45,804; 8, Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, TX, $45,703; 9, Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, AZ, $45,469; 10, Tiffany Schieck, Floresville, TX, $43,781; 11, Erin Johnson, Fowler, CO, $43,552; 12, Taylor Munsell, Alva, OK, $40,526; 13, Josie Conner, Iowa, LA, $40,269; 14, Beau Peterson, Council Grove, KS, $39,312; 15, Nicole Baggarley, Las Cruces, NM, $37,923; 16, Rickie Engesser, Spearfish, SD, $34,539.