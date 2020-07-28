Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings through July 27

PRCA World Standings
Through July 27
ALL-AROUND: 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $77,345; 2, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $69,048; 3, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $47,036; 4, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX, $27,731; 5, Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD, $23,207.
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA, $92,201; 2, Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT, $63,489; 3, Jamie Howlett, Rapid City, SD, $53,983; 4, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX, $49,735; 5, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX, $49,568; 6, Mason Clements, Draper, UT, $45,771; 7, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN, $43,533; 8, Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA, $43,361; 9, Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB, $43,154; 10, Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND, $41,223; 11, Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX, $31,227; 12, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX, $30,186; 13, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, LA, $29,398; 14, Jesse Pope, Marshall, MO, $28,623; 15, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA. $27,243; 19, Cole Reiner, Kaycee, $24,072.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: 1, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, TX, $141,610; 2, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, $66,878; 3, Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT, $64,195; 4, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD, $53,783; 5, Allen Boore, Axtell, UT, $53,014; 6, Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, TX, $48,145; 7, Cole Elshere, Faith, SD, $40,336; 8, Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, TX, $38,842; 9, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, AB, $35,331; 10, Rusty Wright, Milford, UT, $31,904; 11, Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA, $31,204; 12, Spencer Wright, Milford, UT, $30,016; 13, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB, $29,734; 14, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT, $26,785; 15, Tegan Smith, Winterset, IA, $26,474.
BULL RIDING: 1, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK, $77,521; 2, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX, $73,091; 3, Dustin Boquet, Bourg, LA, $71,560; 4, Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Australia, $69,610; 5, Jeff Askey, Athens, TX, $53,258; 6, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID, $46,780; 7, Parker McCown, Montgomery, TX, $44,121; 8, Levi Gray, Dairy, OR, $42,384; 9, Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, CO, $40,158; 10, J.T. Moore, Alvin, TX, $37,740; 11, Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK, $37,699; 12, Denton Fugate, Niangua, MO, $37,554; 13, Ruger Piva, Challis, ID, $35,994; 14, Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT, $35,654; 15, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, TX, $35,029; 27, Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, $23,476.
STEER WRESTLING: 1, Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, TX, $85,213; 2, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA, $50,280; 3, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, LA, $41,182; 4, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV, $37,890; 5, Jacob Edler, State Center, LA, $36,823; 6, Curtis Cassidy, Donaldo, AB, $35,158; 7, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, SD, $34,481; 8, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID, $33,622; 9, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND, $33,530; 10, Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS, $32,493; 11, Jule Hazen, Ashland, KS, $31,598; 12, Blake Knowles, Heppner, OR, $27,910; 13, Ty Erickson, Helena, MT, $27,805; 14, Will Lummus, Byhalia, MS, $27,472; 15, Shayde Etherton, Borden, IN, $27,427.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: 1, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM, $147,546; 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $55,304; 3, Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK, $44,671; 4, Timber Moore, Aubrey, TX, $34,621; 5, Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, OK, $41,468; 6, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, $38,356; 7, Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX, $37,151; 8, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX, $30,470; 9, Adam Gray, Seymour, TX, $30,660; 10, Haven Meged, Miles City, MT, $32,519; 11, Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK, $35,262; 12, Tyson Durfey, Brock, TX, $34,597; 13, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA, $31,695; 14, Catfish Brown, Collinsville, TX, $32,755; 15, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX, $31,984.
TEAM ROPING (HEADERS): 1, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, SC, $74,902; 2, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $62,877; 3, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL, $54,482; 4, Charly Crawford, Stephenville, TX, $49,134; 5, Colby Lovell, Madisonville, TX, $45,883; 6, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA, $43,442; 7, Clay Tryan, Billings, MT, $40,259; 8, Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, AB, $36,184; 9, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ, $35,052; 10, Clay Ullery, Valleyview, AB, $34,240; 11, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, AB, $30,920; 12, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL, $33,913; 13, Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK, $30,185; 14, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN, $28,714; 15, Brenten Hall, Jay, OK, $28,708.
TEAM ROPING (HEELERS): 1, Joseph Harrison, Marietta, OK, $64,308; 2, Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV, $62,877; 3, Travis Graves, Jay, OK, $48,827; 4, Logan Medlin, Tatum, NM, $48,525; 5, Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS, $45,857; 6, Shay Dixon Carroll, La Junta, CO, $39,790; 7, Paul Eaves, Ionedell, MO, $36,533; 8, Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX, $36,184; 9, Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD, $35,111; 10, Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX, $35,052; 11, Junior Nogueira, Spain, $32,006; 12, Jake Edwards, Ocala, FL, $31,761; 13, Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, KS, $30,185; 14, Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX, $28,714; 15; Chase Tryan, Helena, MT, $28,708.
BARREL RACING: 1, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $71,587; 2, Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX, $61,436; 3, Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX, $52,168; 4, Hailey Kinsel-Lockwood, Cotulla, TX, $48,904; 5, Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX, $38,781; 6, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK, $37,503; 7, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX, $36,123; 8, Ivy Hurst, Springer, OK, $34,292; 9, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK, $31,947; 10, Cheyenne Wimberly, Stephenville, TX, $31,695; 11, Brittney Barnett, Stephenville, TX, $30,365; 12, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $29,740; 13, Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK, $29,276; 14, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD, $27,587; 15, Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX, $27,220.
