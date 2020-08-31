Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings

PRCA World Standings
Through Sunday
ALL-AROUND: 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $91,239; 2, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $77,386; 3, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $59,551; 4, Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD, $35,442; 5, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX, $32,706.
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA, $106,035; 2, Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT, $79,026; 3, Jamie Howlett, Rapid City, SD, $65,942; 4, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX, $57,237; 5, Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA, $56,926; 6, Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB, $55,181; 7, Mason Clements, Draper, UT, $52,362; 8, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN, $52,176; 9, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX, $50,335; 10, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX, $49,128; 11, Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND, $41,815; 12, Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX, $39,428; 13, Jesse Pope, Marshall, MO, $36,991; 14, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, $33,480; 15, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, LA, $30,864.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: 1, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, TX, $143,914; 2, Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT, $100,973; 3, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, $85,544; 4, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD, $75,710; 5, Allen Boore, Axtell, UT, $70,459; 6, Cole Elshere, Faith, SD, $53,863; 7, Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, TX, $51,608; 8, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB, $49,790; 9, Rusty Wright, Milford, UT, $45,303; 10, Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, TX, $45,168; 11, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX, $41,475; 12, Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA, $41,369; 13, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT, $40,966; 14, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, AB, $36,831; 15, Taos Muncy, Corona, NM, $35,928.
BULL RIDING: 1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX, $83,079; 2, Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Australia, $82,957; 3, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK, $82,831; 4, Dustin Boquet, Bourg, LA, $73,738; 5, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID, $59,155; 6, Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT, $54,744; 7, Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK, $54,579; 8, Jeff Askey, Athens, TX, $53,833; 9, Levi Gray, Dairy, OR, $50,275; 10, Denton Fugate, Niangua, MO, $49,563; 11, Ty Wallace, Collbran, CO, $47,928; 12, Parker McCown, Montgomery, TX, $46,319; 13, Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, CO, $45,790; 14, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, ID, $45,002; 15, Ruger Piva, Challis, ID, $43,795; 30, Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, $26,379.
STEER WRESTLING: 1, Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, TX, $85,362; 2, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA, $51,164; 3, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, LA, $50,211; 4, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV, $47,776; 5, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID, $43,749; 6, Jacob Edler, State Center, LA, $43,051; 7, Curtis Cassidy, Donaldo, AB, $42,509; 8, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, SD, $41,576; 9, Blake Knowles, Heppner, OR, $37,652; 10, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND, $36,727; 11, Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS, $35,203; 12, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, ID, $34,907; 13, Jule Hazen, Ashland, KS, $34,019; 14, Will Lummus, Byhalia, MS, $34,001; 15, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX, $33,080.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: 1, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM, $151,364; 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $63,381; 3, Haven Meged, Miles City, MT, $60,934; 4, Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX, $56,694; 5, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA, $52,299; 6, Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX, $51,998; 7, Timber Moore, Aubrey, TX, $50,655; 8, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX, $45,960; 9, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX, $45,590; 10, Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK, $45,728; 11, Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK, $44,629; 12, Adam Gray, Seymour, TX, $43,094; 13, Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, OK, $43,032; 14, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, $42,368; 15, Hunter Herrin, Apache, OK, $41,676.
TEAM ROPING (HEADERS): 1, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, SC, $83,169; 2, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $67,357; 3, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL, $61,335; 4, Colby Lovell, Madisonville, TX, $60,278; 5, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA, $60,135; 6, Charly Crawford, Stephenville, TX, $54,626; 7, Clay Tryan, Billings, MT, $50,451; 8, Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK, $48,081; 9, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ, $46,605; 10, Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, AB, $44,115; 11, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, ID, $43,866; 12, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL, $42,942; 13, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, AB, $42,859; 14, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN, $41,135; 15, Matt Sherwood, Pima, AZ, $40,599.
TEAM ROPING (HEELERS): 1, Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV, $67,357; 2, Joseph Harrison, Marietta, OK, $65,152; 3, Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS, $56,049; 4, Logan Medlin, Tatum, NM, $54,018; 5, Travis Graves, Jay, OK, $53,673; 6, Paul Eaves, Ionedell, MO, $50,928; 7, Junior Nogueira, Spain, $48,991; 8, Shay Dixon Carroll, La Junta, CO, $48,729; 9, Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, KS, $48,081; 10, Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX, $46,605; 11, Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR, $45,613; 12, Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD, $44,140; 13, Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX, $44,115; 14, Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX, $41,135; 15, Chase Tryan, Helena, MT, $37,832.
BARREL RACING: 1, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $80,553; 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX, $69,439; 3, Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX, $63,833; 4, Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX, $52,573; 5, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK, $51,228; 6, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX, $51,046; 7, Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX, $49,498; 8, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD, $47,945; 9, Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX, $46,145; 10, Cheyenne Wimberly, Stephenville, TX, $44,272; 11, Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK, $38,963; 12, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $38,379; 13, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK, $36,171; 14, Ivy Hurst, Springer, OK, $35,794; 15, Brittney Barnett, Stephenville, TX, $34,668.
