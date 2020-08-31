Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings

BULL RIDING: 1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX, $83,079; 2, Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Australia, $82,957; 3, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK, $82,831; 4, Dustin Boquet, Bourg, LA, $73,738; 5, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID, $59,155; 6, Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT, $54,744; 7, Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK, $54,579; 8, Jeff Askey, Athens, TX, $53,833; 9, Levi Gray, Dairy, OR, $50,275; 10, Denton Fugate, Niangua, MO, $49,563; 11, Ty Wallace, Collbran, CO, $47,928; 12, Parker McCown, Montgomery, TX, $46,319; 13, Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, CO, $45,790; 14, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, ID, $45,002; 15, Ruger Piva, Challis, ID, $43,795; 30, Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, $26,379.

STEER WRESTLING: 1, Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, TX, $85,362; 2, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA, $51,164; 3, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, LA, $50,211; 4, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV, $47,776; 5, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID, $43,749; 6, Jacob Edler, State Center, LA, $43,051; 7, Curtis Cassidy, Donaldo, AB, $42,509; 8, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, SD, $41,576; 9, Blake Knowles, Heppner, OR, $37,652; 10, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND, $36,727; 11, Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS, $35,203; 12, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, ID, $34,907; 13, Jule Hazen, Ashland, KS, $34,019; 14, Will Lummus, Byhalia, MS, $34,001; 15, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX, $33,080.