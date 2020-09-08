Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings

BULL RIDING: 1, Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Australia, $82,957; 2, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK, $82,831; 3, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX, $83,079; 4, Dustin Boquet, Bourg, LA, $73,738; 5, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID, $59,155; 6, Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK, $54,579; 7, Ty Wallace, Collbran, CO, $47,928; 8, Jeff Askey, Athens, TX, $53,833; 9, Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT, $54,744; 10, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, ID, $45,002; 11, Denton Fugate, Niangua, MO, $49,563; 12, Levi Gray, Dairy, OR, $50,275; 13, Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, CO, $45,790; 14, Parker McCown, Montgomery, TX, $46,319; 15, Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA, $46.068; 30, Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, $27,974.

STEER WRESTLING: 1, Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, TX, $86,944; 2, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA, $51,164; 3, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, LA, $50,211; 4, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV, $49,337; 5, Curtis Cassidy, Donaldo, AB, $44,417; 6, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID, $43,749; 7, Jacob Edler, State Center, LA, $43,051; 8, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, SD, $42,933; 9, Blake Knowles, Heppner, OR, $40,290; 10, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND, $38,757; 11, Jule Hazen, Ashland, KS, $38,378; 12, Will Lummus, Byhalia, MS, $37,365; 13, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX, $36,417; 14, Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS, $36,020; 15, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, ID, $35,862.