Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings

PRCA World Standings
Through Sunday
ALL-AROUND: 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $93,626; 2, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $77,386; 3, Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, $64,476; 4, Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, LA, $39,376; 5, Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD, $37,455.
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA, $111,407; 2, Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT, $84,502; 3, Jamie Howlett, Rapid City, SD, $66,592; 4, Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA, $62,359; 5, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX, $60,229; 6, Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB, $58,500; 7, Mason Clements, Draper, UT, $58,226; 8, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX, $54,659; 9, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN, $54,326; 10, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX, $52,515; 11, Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND, $41,815; 12, Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX, $41,110; 13, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, $37,667; 14, Jesse Pope, Marshall, MO, $37,949; 15, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, LA, $32,246.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: 1, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, TX, $144,478; 2, Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT, $106,968; 3, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, $87,627; 4, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD, $80,935; 5, Allen Boore, Axtell, UT, $71,108; 6, Cole Elshere, Faith, SD, $53,944; 7, Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, TX, $51,608; 8, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB, $49,790; 9, Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, TX, $47,233; 10, Rusty Wright, Milford, UT, $45,387; 11, Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA, $43,727; 12, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT, $43,527; 13, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX, $41,885; 14, Taos Muncy, Corona, NM, $37,435; 15, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, AB, $36,831.
BULL RIDING: 1, Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Australia, $82,957; 2, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK, $82,831; 3, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX, $83,079; 4, Dustin Boquet, Bourg, LA, $73,738; 5, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID, $59,155; 6, Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK, $54,579; 7, Ty Wallace, Collbran, CO, $47,928; 8, Jeff Askey, Athens, TX, $53,833; 9, Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT, $54,744; 10, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, ID, $45,002; 11, Denton Fugate, Niangua, MO, $49,563; 12, Levi Gray, Dairy, OR, $50,275; 13, Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, CO, $45,790; 14, Parker McCown, Montgomery, TX, $46,319; 15, Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA, $46.068; 30, Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, $27,974.
STEER WRESTLING: 1, Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, TX, $86,944; 2, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA, $51,164; 3, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, LA, $50,211; 4, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV, $49,337; 5, Curtis Cassidy, Donaldo, AB, $44,417; 6, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID, $43,749; 7, Jacob Edler, State Center, LA, $43,051; 8, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, SD, $42,933; 9, Blake Knowles, Heppner, OR, $40,290; 10, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND, $38,757; 11, Jule Hazen, Ashland, KS, $38,378; 12, Will Lummus, Byhalia, MS, $37,365; 13, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX, $36,417; 14, Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS, $36,020; 15, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, ID, $35,862.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: 1, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM, $154,799; 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $65,768; 3, Haven Meged, Miles City, MT, $62,855; 4, Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX, $56,816; 6, Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX, $55,016; 6, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA, $52,299; 7, Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK, $52,120; 8, Timber Moore, Aubrey, TX, $50,655; 9, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX, $47,163; 10, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX, $47,116; 11, Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK, $45,322; 12, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, $44,850; 13, Hunter Herrin, Apache, OK, $44,511; 14, Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, OK, $43,865; 15, Adam Gray, Seymour, TX, $43,094.
TEAM ROPING (HEADERS): 1, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, SC, $85,071; 2, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $67,357; 3, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA, $62,762; 4, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL, $61,335; 5, Colby Lovell, Madisonville, TX, $60,278; 6, Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK, $56,590; 7, Charly Crawford, Stephenville, TX, $54,626; 8, Clay Tryan, Billings, MT, $52,083; 9, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ, $50,243; 10, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, AB, $47,557; 11, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, ID, $46,509; 12, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL, $45,431; 13, Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, AB, $45,309; 14, Matt Sherwood, Pima, AZ, $44,078; 15, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN, $43,308.
TEAM ROPING (HEELERS): 1, Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV, $67,357; 2, Joseph Harrison, Marietta, OK, $65,152; 3, Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS, $56,049; 4, Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, KS, $48,081; 5, Logan Medlin, Tatum, NM, $54,018; 6, Travis Graves, Jay, OK, $53,673; 7, Shay Dixon Carroll, La Junta, CO, $48,729; 8, Junior Nogueira, Spain, $48,991; 9, Paul Eaves, Ionedell, MO, $50,928; 10, Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX, $46,605; 11, Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR, $45,613; 12, Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD, $44,140; 13, Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX, $44,115; 14, Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX, $41,135; 15, Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO, $41,305.
BARREL RACING: 1, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $80,553; 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX, $69,439; 3, Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX, $63,833; 4, Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX, $52,573; 5, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK, $51,228; 6, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX, $51,046; 7, Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX, $49,498; 8, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD, $47,945; 9, Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX, $46,145; 10, Cheyenne Wimberly, Stephenville, TX, $44,272; 11, Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK, $38,963; 12, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $38,379; 13, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK, $36,171; 14, Ivy Hurst, Springer, OK, $35,794; 15, Brittney Barnett, Stephenville, TX, $34,668.
