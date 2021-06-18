Psychology student Heather McLaughlin displays winning mindset at CNFR

Last year, Heather McLaughlin qualified for her first College National Finals Rodeo. Problem is, it never happened.

"It was a little heartbreaking," she said of the 2020 CNFR being canceled because of COVID-19. "I mean, we worked all year to get there — most of the year, anyway — and then to find out we wouldn't be able to go on and participate kind of hurt. But I think it made us stronger and made us come back a little harder."

If that answer sounds professional — clinical, even — it's no coincidence. The goat tyer is a psychology major at the University of West Alabama.

Her mindset, she says, is her biggest strength as a rodeo competitor.

"I've really worked on my brain and kind of controlling my emotions," McLaughlin said, "and I feel like that's helped me out a lot."

It has so far this week. With a time of 6.4 on Friday — the fastest of the night — she punched her ticket to the short go-round. She sits 11th in the average with 20.9 seconds on three runs.

"Oh man, that was so exciting," she said afterward. "I almost made it in the breakaway, so to be able to make it in the goats, it made my week. It made it worth it."