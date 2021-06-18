Psychology student Heather McLaughlin displays winning mindset at CNFR

Last year, Heather McLaughlin qualified for her first College National Finals Rodeo. Problem is, it never happened.
"It was a little heartbreaking," she said of the 2020 CNFR being canceled because of COVID-19. "I mean, we worked all year to get there — most of the year, anyway — and then to find out we wouldn't be able to go on and participate kind of hurt. But I think it made us stronger and made us come back a little harder."
If that answer sounds professional — clinical, even — it's no coincidence. The goat tyer is a psychology major at the University of West Alabama.
Her mindset, she says, is her biggest strength as a rodeo competitor.
"I've really worked on my brain and kind of controlling my emotions," McLaughlin said, "and I feel like that's helped me out a lot."
It has so far this week. With a time of 6.4 on Friday — the fastest of the night — she punched her ticket to the short go-round. She sits 11th in the average with 20.9 seconds on three runs.
"Oh man, that was so exciting," she said afterward. "I almost made it in the breakaway, so to be able to make it in the goats, it made my week. It made it worth it."
McLaughlin said the night performance atmosphere helped fuel her first sub-7-second run at the CNFR.
"Thankfully, I thrive off of that and I love that," she said. "It makes it so much more exciting."
After the one-year delay, she was looking forward to seeing the high level of competition on display at the college finals.
"I'd heard so much about it," she said. "I always hear that there's great goats and great stock, so I was really excited to come out here."
Her 19-year-old horse, Brock, rose to the occasion as well.
"He's been great," she said. "He has changed my goat tying, and I can count on him in any setting, and he's going to do his job, and he takes care of me. I love that horse. He makes it so easy."
McLaughlin, a sophomore, initially decided to pursue psychology because of her experiences in rodeo.
"Your mind control and being able to control your emotions and how your performance affects your mindset and your mindset affects your performance," she said. "It's always very interesting to me to read about that stuff."
Her attention to the mental side of competition predates her time as a psychology student — but it hasn't hurt, either.
"I got to learn the scientific part of it, stuff that I hadn't used previously," she said, "so it has helped a lot."
McLaughlin said she isn't yet sure what she'll do with her psychology degree when she graduates.
"I might get into sports psychology. I don't know," she said. "The options are endless with that degree."
For now, she's putting it to use in the dirt.
"I just had the mindset that whatever happens happens, and all I can do is do my best," she said. "and thankfully it worked out."
