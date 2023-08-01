Q Taylor is having an impressive rookie season on the pro rodeo circuit.

The Canadian cowboy, who competed for Casper College the past two seasons and now lives in Casper, is currently No. 11 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association saddle bronc world standings. The top 15 cowboys in each PRCA event qualify for the season-ending Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 7-16 in Las Vegas.

Taylor entered last week No. 17 in the world standings, but won California Rodeo Salinas on July 23 to earn nearly $5,000 and added $10,000 more at Cheyenne Frontier Days over the weekend to boost his season earnings to $80,846. Taylor finished third in the first performance at Cheyenne, won the first semifinal with a 90-point ride on Andrew Rodeo’s All or Nothing and tied for second in the finals with an 89.5.

Taylor leads the Resistol Rookie saddle bronc standings.

His recent run gives Wyoming three cowboys in the top 15 of the PRCA saddle bronc world standings, with Tanner Butner of Daniel sitting 10th with $86,222 and Hillsdale’s Brody Cress 13th with $80,372. Former Sheridan College cowboy and three-time world champion Zeke Thurston is currently No. 2 with nearly $170,000.

Taylor grew up in Alberta, Canada, before attending Casper College. He qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in both 2021 and ‘22 with the Thunderbirds, In 2021 Taylor placed sixth in the average in bull riding and also earned points in saddle bronc to finish sixth in the all-around standings.

He competed for the T-Birds during the fall college rodeo season — winning the saddle bronc title at Central Wyoming College’s Rustler Roundup and finishing second at Laramie County Community College’s Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo — before making the decision to rodeo professionally full time.

Obviously, the decision has paid off.

Last October, Taylor tied for second at the Permit Finals in Waco, Texas, before finishing fourth in the Mountain States Circuit Finals in Loveland, Colorado. His winter season was highlighted by winning $5,000 at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and more than $6,000 at Rodeo Austin. Taylor also won titles at the Brighton Field Day & Rodeo in Okeechobee, Florida; the Basin City (Washington) Freedom Rodeo; and the Redding (California) Rodeo.

Taylor’s recent surge puts Casper College in position to have two cowboys representing the T-Birds at the NFR. Buffalo’s Cole Reiner is fourth in the bareback bronc standings with $118,777 after he finished in a three-way tie for the top spot at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Reiner, who rode North Star Pro Rodeo’s Chosen One for 87.5 points Sunday, has qualified for the last three NFRs.