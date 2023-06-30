For cowboys and cowgirls on the professional circuit the upcoming week has a chance to be the most wonderful time of the year.

While winter stock shows in Denver and throughout Texas offered big money to contestants, "Cowboy Christmas" gives them another opportunity to either make a move or solidify their standings in the race for the season-ending Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Last year, team ropers Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira won more than $35,000 each to set a Cowboy Christmas record on their way to winning the world title for the second year in a row.

The race began Thursday night in Greeley, Colorado, when the week-long Greeley Stampede paid out more than $450,000.

Kearney, Nebraska, steer wrestler Gus Franzen was the big money winner as the 22-year-old won the first go-round with a three-run time of 12.5 seconds to pocket more than $13,500. Franzen competed at Southeastern Oklahoma State at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper last month.

Mason Stuller from Venata, Oregon, who competed for West Texas College at the CNFR, won the bareback bronc riding title in Greeley to earn more than $6,000. Stuller, 19, won the short go with an 87.5-point ride on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Nutrena's Tic Tac and took the average with 171.5 points on two head.

Other average winners at the Greeley Stampede were saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno, bull rider Cannon Cravens, tie-down roper Shane Hanchey, team ropers Colter Todd and Derrick Begay, and barrel racer Jordon Briggs.

Other big-money rodeos currently going are the World's Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona; the Ponoka Stampede in Alberta, Canada; and the St. Paul Rodeo in Oregon.

Cowboy Christmas kicks into full gear Saturday night when the Cody Stampede, which has a $240,000 payout, begins its four-day run. At last year's rodeo, Buffalo's Cole Reiner won the bareback title to kick-start an impressive month in which he won more than $47,000 on his way to qualifying for his third consecutive NFR. Reiner enters the weekend No. 8 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $56,000 for the season.

In addition to the Cody Stampede, cowboys will be hitting the road for big payouts in Montana, South Dakota, Oregon, Utah and North Dakota.

The Calgary Stampede, with a nearly $1.8 million payout, runs July 7-16, with the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo set for Casper on July 11-15 and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo on July 12-15.