In his own words, Keenan Hayes is having a “blessed” season.

That was apparent Tuesday night at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo when the rookie bareback bronc rider was given the opportunity for a re-ride after his first horse – Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Smurf – stumbled out of the chute. Hayes made the 8-second buzzer, but walked over to the judge to see what the night’s re-ride horse was.

The Hayden, Colorado, cowboy smiled when he heard the horse’s name, climbed out of the arena and went behind the chutes to prepare for his second ride of the rodeo’s opening night.

“I won the first round of the (Mountain States) Circuit finals on that horse last year,” Hayes said of Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Barney Fife. “When they told me that was the re-ride there was no question what I was going to do.”

Hayes scored 87.0 points on the buckskin to take the lead in the first go-round and continue his impressive rookie season. The 20-year-old leads the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $166,000.

“It’s been a good year so far,” Hayes admitted.

Actually, Hayes has been closer to great the past two years.

He was the bareback bronc permit winner last year with nearly $109,000 and has taken it to a new level this season. Last October he won both the Permit Finals and the Mountain State Circuit Finals. He then pocketed nearly $60,000 during the winter rodeo circuit that included stops at the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo in Denver, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and RODEOHOUSTON. The spring included victories in the finals of two more Texas rodeos – the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out and the Resistol Rookie Roundup in Fort Worth.

During last week’s Cowboy Christmas, Hayes found another gear, winning nearly $27,000. He entered the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo looking for his third consecutive victory after winning the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo in Vernal, Utah, and Laramie Jubilee Days.

“It’s awesome,” Hayes exclaimed. “Last year I made enough to make the finals on my permit, so that kind of lit a fire under me. I didn’t want to have that not mean anything so I had to do it again this year. And I’ve blown that out of the water this year.

“It all started last year on my permit,” he added. “It’s my rookie year and I’m stubborn and I don’t want to waste that. I’ve got all of these other rookies right on (butt) and I’m just trying to outrun ‘em. It’s just so competitive in the rookie class that it makes me ride better. I’m just riding up to the competition.”

Hayes is the headliner in a rookie bareback class that includes five cowboys in the top 20 of the world standings. Kade Sonnier (No. 8), Jacek Frost (No. 13) and Sam Petersen (No. 14) are all inside the cut to make the season-ending Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, while Dean Thompson (No. 16), Luke Thrash (No. 20) and Bradlee Miller (No. 22) are just outside the cut.

Petersen had a 74 on Tuesday in Casper to sit third in the first go-round. Wyatt Denny, who along with Shane O’Connell travels with Hayes, had an 81.5 to sit atop the leaderboard until Hayes’ re-ride.

Hayes will continue his busy and lucrative season at the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this week.

“I’ll take a break when I run out of rodeos, I guess,” Hayes said. “We’re starting to back off a little bit. We’ll pick and choose more and be a little smarter with what rodeos we enter. We want to hit all of the big ones.

“I just want to keep having fun the rest of the year.”

Hayes credits Denny and O’Connell for allowing him to enjoy his rookie season. Denny is a three-time NFR qualifier (2016-18) while O’Connell qualified in 2018.

“Wyatt enters us in everything so that’s been easy on me because all I have to do is the riding,” Hayes said. “Wyatt’s been doing this a long time so he knows what rodeos we need to enter. And that’s a huge help because I’m terrible at entering. It allows me to focus on riding what’s right in front of me.

“It’s been a good year so far,” he added. “They’ve been running good things under me all year so that makes my job easy.”

***

In other action Tuesday:

Cooper Jacobs of Benjamin, Utah, scored 87 points on Big Rafter Rodeo’s Yellowstone to set the pace in bull riding. Four other bull riders scored at least 82 points, including last year’s champ, Hayes Weight, who had an 83.5.

Canadian cowboy Jake Watson leads the saddle bronc with an 83.5 on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Buffalo Crossing. Right behind him are 2022 College National Finals Rodeo champion Shea Fournier with an 82.5 and three-time NFR average winner Brody Cress of Hillsdale with an 82.0.

Reed Kraeger of Waco, Nebraska, posted the only time in steer wrestling with a 6.0-second run.

In team roping, Brenten Hall and Paden Bray lead the way with a 4.6. Hall is currently No. 12 in the world standings as a header while Bray is No. 11 in the heeling.

Colton Wallis of Big Springs, Texas, had a 9.2 to set the standard in tie-down roping.

Hadley Tate of Cody took the lead in barrel racing with a 17.66-second run, followed closely by Taryn Boxleitner of Loveland, Colorado, with a 17.69.

The first go of the rodeo continues through Friday, with the short go set for Saturday.