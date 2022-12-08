Saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston increases average lead at National Finals Rodeo

Stetson Wright doubled his pleasure during Round 8 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The seven-time world champion -- the Milford, Utah, cowboy clinched his fourth all-around title on Tuesday -- won the saddle bronc with a 90.5-point ride on Bar T Rodeo's Hell Boy and tied Ky Hamilton for the top spot in bull riding with a 90 on Bar T Rodeo's Angels Landing.

Wright trails saddle bronc world standings leader Sage Newman by less than $10,000 heading into the final two rounds, with three-time world champ Zeke Thurston in third just $14,000 behind Wright. Thurston, who rodeoed at Sheridan College, finished second Thursday with an 89.5 on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics Pendleton Roundup's Marquee.

Thurston leads the average race with 699 points on eight head. Logan Hay, who tied for fifth in Round 8 after winning the previous three rounds, is second with 690.5 points. Wyoming saddle bronc riders Brody Cress from Hillsdale and Tanner Butner from Daniel both had tough nights, with Butner finishing 13th with a 76.5 and Cress 14th with a 69.0.

Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner, who entered the NFR leading the world standings, finished 11th on Thursday with a 76.0 and dropped to fifth. Former Central Wyoming College cowboy Ty Breuer was ninth with an 80.5.

Leighton Berry won the round with an 88.0 on Powder River Rodeo's Knot So Foxy, with Jess Pope tying for second to increase his lead in the world standings.

In team roping, Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin took the victory lap after their 3.5-second run. Former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and partner had a no-time after winning Round 7.

Other round winners Thursday were steer wrestlers Will Lummus and Tyler Waguespack, who both had 3.6-second runs, tie-down roper Hunter Herrin with a 7.2 and barrel racer Leslie Smalygo with a 13.41.