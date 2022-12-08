 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston increases average lead at National Finals Rodeo

  • Updated
  • 0

Stetson Wright doubled his pleasure during Round 8 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The seven-time world champion -- the Milford, Utah, cowboy clinched his fourth all-around title on Tuesday -- won the saddle bronc with a 90.5-point ride on Bar T Rodeo's Hell Boy and tied Ky Hamilton for the top spot in bull riding with a 90 on Bar T Rodeo's Angels Landing.

Wright trails saddle bronc world standings leader Sage Newman by less than $10,000 heading into the final two rounds, with three-time world champ Zeke Thurston in third just $14,000 behind Wright. Thurston, who rodeoed at Sheridan College, finished second Thursday with an 89.5 on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics Pendleton Roundup's Marquee.

Thurston leads the average race with 699 points on eight head. Logan Hay, who tied for fifth in Round 8 after winning the previous three rounds, is second with 690.5 points. Wyoming saddle bronc riders Brody Cress from Hillsdale and Tanner Butner from Daniel both had tough nights, with Butner finishing 13th with a 76.5 and Cress 14th with a 69.0.

Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner, who entered the NFR leading the world standings, finished 11th on Thursday with a 76.0 and dropped to fifth. Former Central Wyoming College cowboy Ty Breuer was ninth with an 80.5.

Leighton Berry won the round with an 88.0 on Powder River Rodeo's Knot So Foxy, with Jess Pope tying for second to increase his lead in the world standings.

In team roping, Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin took the victory lap after their 3.5-second run. Former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and partner had a no-time after winning Round 7.

Other round winners Thursday were steer wrestlers Will Lummus and Tyler Waguespack, who both had 3.6-second runs, tie-down roper Hunter Herrin with a 7.2 and barrel racer Leslie Smalygo with a 13.41.

Zeke Thurston 2021 headshot

Thurston

NFR Tracker

How the six cowboys with Wyoming ties fared in the eighth round of the National Finals Rodeo.

Ty Breuer

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Central Wyoming College.

THURSDAY: 9th with an 80.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $11,555

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 8th with 645.5 points on eight head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 15th with $115,749 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $192,638.

Tanner Butner

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Daniel native.

THURSDAY: 13th with a 76.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $29,742

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 4th with 646.5 points on eight head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 14th with $133,481 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $174,868.

Brody Cress

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate.

THURSDAY: 14th with a 69.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $16,063

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 5th with 628.0 points on eight head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 6th with $198,707 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $109,642.

Cole Reiner

EVENT: Bareback Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Buffalo native attended Sheridan College and Casper College.

THURSDAY: 11th with a 76.0-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $46,375

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 6th with 663.5 points on eight head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 5th with $207,346 ... trails leader Jess Pope by $101,141.

Zeke Thurston

EVENT: Saddle Bronc Riding

WYOMING TIES: Attended Sheridan College.

THURSDAY: 2nd with an 89.5-point ride.

NFR EARNINGS: $118,815

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 1st with 699.0 points on eight head.

WORLD STANDINGS: 3rd with $285,504 ... trails leader Sage Newman by $22,485.

Trey Yates

EVENT: Team Roping (heeler)

WYOMING TIES: Attended Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County CC and Casper College.

THURSDAY: Yates and partner Tyler Wade had a no-time.

NFR EARNINGS: $75,289

PLACE IN NFR AVERAGE: 10th with 26.6 seconds on five runs.

WORLD STANDINGS: 9th with $170,300 ... trails leader Junior Nogueira by $110,249.

