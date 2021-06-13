Saddle bronc riders ecstatic about returning to CNFR

Two years ago, Reed Neely placed toward the bottom of the standings in saddle bronc riding at the College National Finals Rodeo.
But as one of the first saddle bronc riders of the 2021 CNFR, Neely finished in fifth place at the end of the first go-round — at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper— with a score of 77 on Sunday.
University of Wyoming’s Garrett Uptain had the top score of the day in saddle bronc, a 79.5.
“It’s just tough horses today that got a lot of guys down,” said Neely, a central California native and California State University, Fresno student. “It’s happened to me before. You just have a brain fart one day. You set on a foot, and you’re over the front end, wondering what the heck just happened.”
Neely liked his odds and radiated with confidence as he approached the chute. He knew his horse well — an older horse named Big Bunny. He rode him two years ago and talked to several riders familiar with the horse who scored in the 70s and 80s.
“You’ve got to be in the high 70s or 80s to make any money here or get in the standings,” he said. “I was pretty grateful with my 77, but I just feel confident. I know what I’m here to do. I’m here to ride how I normally ride, and God will work everything else out.”
With no capacity limits or mask enforcement, Garrett Uptain was ecstatic about returning to Casper after a year away.
Riding a horse named Big Party, Uptain’s top score of 79.5 was the equivalent of a festive celebration for the University of Wyoming Cowboy. And despite riding an unfamiliar horse, no one bested the first-place rider.
“I just got a good spur out, took the reins and everything just fell into place. Felt really good,” Uptain said. “I asked around and they said once you take the reins, he’s supposed to be really good.”
Appearing at his second college finals, Uptain recalled the first time being nerve-wracking. But after attending more rodeos and a few more years of experience, he felt less stage fright this year.
“Everybody’s kind of cheering for everybody,” he said. “You want to see everyone ride good, and it’s been cool. There’s been good camaraderie back there.”
And while Cole Franks just missed out on the top 10, he was happy to be at CNFR for the first time.
The Clarendon College student qualified last year; however, the pandemic squashed all CNFR plans. So the college finals have been a whole new experience for the Texas native.
Franks saw a string of eight consecutive riders get bucked off their horse or go without a score. And while he felt good about his score, 72.5, he also mentioned bareback bronc riding is his favorite of the two competitions.
“You want to see everybody else achieve too, so I’m not wishing they fall off,” Franks said. “But yeah, it was surprising, but the horses bucked, and that’s how it is sometimes.”
Like many cowboys, rodeo enthusiasts and Casperites, Franks has been looking forward to participating in CNFR for a long time.
And because of the pandemic last year, he’s even more eager to do well — Franks placed first in the first go-round in bareback with a score of 83.5.
“It’s fast paced. It’s go, go, go,” he said. “But I’m ready for the next one.”