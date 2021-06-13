Saddle bronc riders ecstatic about returning to CNFR

Two years ago, Reed Neely placed toward the bottom of the standings in saddle bronc riding at the College National Finals Rodeo.

But as one of the first saddle bronc riders of the 2021 CNFR, Neely finished in fifth place at the end of the first go-round — at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper— with a score of 77 on Sunday.

University of Wyoming’s Garrett Uptain had the top score of the day in saddle bronc, a 79.5.

“It’s just tough horses today that got a lot of guys down,” said Neely, a central California native and California State University, Fresno student. “It’s happened to me before. You just have a brain fart one day. You set on a foot, and you’re over the front end, wondering what the heck just happened.”

Neely liked his odds and radiated with confidence as he approached the chute. He knew his horse well — an older horse named Big Bunny. He rode him two years ago and talked to several riders familiar with the horse who scored in the 70s and 80s.

“You’ve got to be in the high 70s or 80s to make any money here or get in the standings,” he said. “I was pretty grateful with my 77, but I just feel confident. I know what I’m here to do. I’m here to ride how I normally ride, and God will work everything else out.”