Seth Glause, who helped turn around the Laramie County Community College rodeo program, was named the head coach at the University of Wyoming on Monday.

A native of Rock Springs and a graduate of Farson High School, Glause recently completed his fifth year as the head coach for the Golden Eagles. Both the LCCC men's and women's teams finished third in the final Central Rocky Mountain Region standings this past season. He replaces Beau Clark, who resigned his position in May.

“Seth has an excellent reputation as an outstanding coach and a better person,” UW Athletics director Tom Burman said in a release. “We had a lot of people, who worked with him and competed for him, reach out to us to sing his praises. We are excited to work with Seth and watch him develop our Cowboy and Cowgirl rodeo program.”

The Cowboys won the CRMR for the fourth consecutive year while the Cowgirls finished second in the region before placing third at the College National Finals Rodeo last month in Casper. The Cowboys finished 12th.

Glause competed at Central Wyoming College, qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo in saddle bronc riding and bull riding in back-to-back years (2007-08). He also qualified in bull riding in 2010 while competing for Oklahoma Panhandle State before completing his education at UW.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the University of Wyoming rodeo team,” Glause said in the release. “This has been a goal of mine, and I’m looking forward to sharing my experience with our student-athletes and help create the next generation of rodeo athletes at UW.

“To be able to be the head coach at my alma mater is a great feeling, and I’m looking forward to being able to give back to the university where I graduated. It is also great to stay in the state of Wyoming, where I’ve grown up, and give back to the state."

Glause also was a three-time qualifier (2008, 2011-12) in bull riding at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, finishing second in the average in bull riding in 2012 before injuries cut his career short.

At LCCC, Glause was named the Central Rocky Mountain coach of the year in 2021 and the school's Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo has been recognized as the CRMR rodeo of the year the past three years.

Glause is the son of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association CEO Tom Glause, who also graduated from UW.